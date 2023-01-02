More Options

Koustav Chatterjee becomes 78th Grandmaster of India

no photo
camera iconcamera icon|

(Twitter)

Koustav Chatterjee becomes 78th Grandmaster of India

no photo

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 1:16 PM

As of January 1, there are now 78 chess Grandmasters (GMs) in India, with a 19-year-old named Koustav Chatterjee achieving his last norm.

As of January 1, there are now 78 chess Grandmasters (GMs) in India, with a 19-year-old named Koustav Chatterjee achieving his last norm. When he forced GM Mitrabha Guha to a draw on Saturday in the 59th National Chess Championships in Delhi, Chatterjee accomplished his aim.

After achieving his first GM standard in October 2021, Chatterjee has steadily improved over the previous 12 months. In reality, he passed the 2500 minimum rating threshold in August of last year.

Koustav Chatterjee, a native of Kolkata, joins the ranks of Dibyendu Barua, Surya Sekhar Ganguly, Sandipan Chanda, Neelotpal Das, Deep Sengupta, Saptarshi Chowdhury, Diptayan Ghosh, Saptarshi Roy, and Mitrabha Guha as the tenth general manager (GM) from the state of West Bengal.

Follow us on Facebook here

Stay connected with us on Twitter here

Like and share our Instagram page here

SHOW COMMENTS drop down