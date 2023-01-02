Koustav Chatterjee becomes 78th Grandmaster of India

Today at 1:16 PM
As of January 1, there are now 78 chess Grandmasters (GMs) in India, with a 19-year-old named Koustav Chatterjee achieving his last norm.
As of January 1, there are now 78 chess Grandmasters (GMs) in India, with a 19-year-old named Koustav Chatterjee achieving his last norm. When he forced GM Mitrabha Guha to a draw on Saturday in the 59th National Chess Championships in Delhi, Chatterjee accomplished his aim.
After achieving his first GM standard in October 2021, Chatterjee has steadily improved over the previous 12 months. In reality, he passed the 2500 minimum rating threshold in August of last year.
Koustav Chatterjee, a native of Kolkata, joins the ranks of Dibyendu Barua, Surya Sekhar Ganguly, Sandipan Chanda, Neelotpal Das, Deep Sengupta, Saptarshi Chowdhury, Diptayan Ghosh, Saptarshi Roy, and Mitrabha Guha as the tenth general manager (GM) from the state of West Bengal.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.