Indian prodigy R. Praggnanandhaa emerges victorious in V Geza Hetenyi Memorial Super GM Chess Tournament 2023
(Chessbase)
On Wednesday, the young Indian grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa won the V Geza Hetenyi Memorial Super GM Chess Tournament 2023, scoring 6.5 points in the entire tournament. In all, he finished with five outright wins in the nine-round tournament, and just one loss.
In the 10-player tournament, the 17-year-old GM finished in clear first place after scoring 6.5 points. He finished one point ahead of M Amin Tabatabaei (Iran) and Sanan Sjugirov (Russia) after nine rounds of competition.
Praggnanandhaa finished the event with five victories, three draws, and just one loss—to Amin Tabatabaei in the fifth round. He used white pieces to draw with Polish GM Radoslaw Wojtaszek in the decisive game. As of right now, the young Indian GM has a live rating of 2707.3.
Sjugirov, Parham Maghsoodloo (Iran), Adam Kozak (Hungary), and Peter Prohaszka (Hungary) were defeated by Praggnanandhaa. In his most recent matches, he drew with Wojtaszek, Pavel Eljanov (Ukraine), and Maxim Matlakov (Russia).