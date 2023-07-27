Aditya S. Samant becomes the 83rd Grandmaster in India
(ChessBase)
On Wednesday, Aditya S. Samant attained the required 2500 Elo points to become the 83rd Grandmaster in India. At the BielChess MTO 2023 competition, the 17-year-old Samant, an International Master, upgraded to GM as he began his ninth-round match against fellow countryman Aryan Chopra.
The youngster needed to play the ninth round in order to meet his final GM standard because he had drawn his eighth-round game against Bu Xiangzhi.
Samant, a player from Maharashtra, had previously attained two GM standards, exceeded the 2500 Elo threshold in the live ratings, and needed just one more to become the newest Grandmaster in India.
A player must achieve three GM norms and a live rating of 2,500 Elo points in order to become a GM. He has a live rating of 2525.4 heading into the ninth-round match. At the Abu Dhabi Masters in August of last year, he achieved his first GM norm, and at the 3rd El Llobregat Open in December of 2022, he achieved his second GM norm.