NZ vs AUS | Twitter reacts to Kane registering duck after tragic collision with Young freezes stunned Starc
A despondent Kane Williamson comes to terms with his fate while a stunned Mitchell Starc looks on|
Every team has a boogey rival, wherein every encounter is plagued with fate playing the cruelest hand imaginable. Kane Williamson's purple patch meant the Kiwis finally stood a chance to get the better of Australia, only for a horrid run-out to reinforce their age-old jinx against the neighbours.
New Zealand splashed cold icy water over all the hard work they had done on Day 1 of the opening Test of the Trans-Tasman series in Wellington by failing to earn themselves the last remaining scalp of the Australian innings until Lunch on Friday and allowing the visitors to maraud their way to a daunting total of 383. However, little did the Kiwis know it was only the beginning of what was about to be a long day in the office.
Ominous signs presented themselves early-doors in the form of Tom Latham defending a Mitchell Starc delivery onto the stumps in just the fifth over with the scoreboard reading a meagre 12. However, tranquility still prevailed in the Black Caps camp given the world's number one batter Kane Williamson walked in to replace the opener, enjoying a red-hot streak with seven tons in his last seven Tests. The former Kiwi skipper began confidently by leaving alone the first ball he faced before nudging the ensuing delivery towards mid-off and sprinting off for a quick single. Will Young at the other end seemed prepared to oblige but forgot the very basic rule of running between the wickets that entails trusting the partner instead of being focused on the red cherry, and disaster was inevitable.
By the time Young looked up to begin his run across the deck, Williamson was just a couple of yards away from and fervently trying to curve his path around the stationary Starc. The proximity between the two batters meant Young could not avoid barging into his partner, stopping Williamson dead in his tracks while his own bat flung away from his hand. Marnus Labuschagne ensured he made no mistake in collecting the Kookaburra and hit the bullseye at the bowler's end to seal the dismissal. Williamson uncharacteristically expressed severe frustration as he flayed his arms in dismay before resigning himself on a trot back to the pavilion. Meanwhile, Starc, who had unfortunately been enveloped in the chaos, stood frozen on his mark even as his teammates wheeled away in celebration. Twitterati similarly expressed gross disbelief at the bizarre sequence of events.
