NZ vs AUS | Twitter reacts to Kane registering duck after tragic collision with Young freezes stunned Starc

By the time Young looked up to begin his run across the deck, Williamson was just a couple of yards away from and fervently trying to curve his path around the stationary Starc. The proximity between the two batters meant Young could not avoid barging into his partner, stopping Williamson dead in his tracks while his own bat flung away from his hand. Marnus Labuschagne ensured he made no mistake in collecting the Kookaburra and hit the bullseye at the bowler's end to seal the dismissal. Williamson uncharacteristically expressed severe frustration as he flayed his arms in dismay before resigning himself on a trot back to the pavilion. Meanwhile, Starc, who had unfortunately been enveloped in the chaos, stood frozen on his mark even as his teammates wheeled away in celebration. Twitterati similarly expressed gross disbelief at the bizarre sequence of events.