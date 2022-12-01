AUS vs WI | Twitter reacts to Marnus Labuschagne going "fine I'll do it myself" as he gifts West Indies his wicket after brilliant 200

Their performance was largely driven by the gritty Marnus Labuschagne who came in at 9/1 and established two mammoth partnerships with Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith, worth 142 and 251 runs respectively. The 28-year-old in the process recorded a stunning double century as well, further improving on an immaculate home record. The Caribbeans threw everything in their armour at him through his 9-hour plus stay at the crease but the batter barely flinched and was only resigned to the walk to the dugout through a folly of his own.