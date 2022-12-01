AUS vs WI | Twitter reacts to Marnus Labuschagne going "fine I'll do it myself" as he gifts West Indies his wicket after brilliant 200

Today at 10:34 AM
Some knocks are resplendent with such grit and control that they seem beyond the bowling unit's capabilities to bring to a close. Marnus Labuschagne suffered an unfortunate end after a soft-dismissal saw him depart for 204, fittingly seeming like the only way his wicket could have fallen on the day.
Australia showed why they are the top-ranked Test team in the world with a thorough domination of the opening phases of the first Test of the summer against the West Indies in Perth. Having chosen to bat first on a pitch that has been doing bits for the pacers, the Kangaroos have already raced to 402/3 at Lunch on day two.
Their performance was largely driven by the gritty Marnus Labuschagne who came in at 9/1 and established two mammoth partnerships with Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith, worth 142 and 251 runs respectively. The 28-year-old in the process recorded a stunning double century as well, further improving on an immaculate home record. The Caribbeans threw everything in their armour at him through his 9-hour plus stay at the crease but the batter barely flinched and was only resigned to the walk to the dugout through a folly of his own.
Facing the last over before lunch off part-timer spinner Kraigg Braithwaite, Labuschagne tried to run down the first ball of the over down third man but found a faint tickle instead. Despite the double century, the Queenslander was thoroughly distraught, aware that him gifting his wicket away was the only chance the opposition had of ending his innings.
Head in his hands and crouched on the floor, Marnus slowly began his walk back and was received with a rousing standing ovation from the Western Australia audience, highlighting the sheer brilliance of the knock. Twitterati was quick to remark at the strange manner in which the wicket fell and offer the batter both sympathy and praise for the efforts.
