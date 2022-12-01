AUS vs WI | Twitter reacts to Travis Head bizarrely losing composure to fall for 99 against part-time spinner

Australia's domination with the bat through the first two days of the opening Test of the summer, against the West Indies at the Optus Stadium, gave way to a mammoth score of 598/4, at which point skipper Pat Cummins decided to declare and send the Caribbean batters in to tackle the new ball in the last few overs of the third session. The hosts were largely spurred by double centuries from Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith while Usman Khawaja scored a valuable 65. However, perhaps the most entertaining phase of the batting innings was once Travis Head came out to play, knowing he had to accelerate in order to set up a big score before the skipper calls the team in to wrap up the innings.