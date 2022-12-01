ILT20 2023 | Moeen Ali named as captain of Sharjah Warriors for inaugural edition

"It is a great honour and would be a pleasure to lead Sharjah Warriors. In this format, anybody can beat anybody, and it is important to keep evolving. With the team at our disposal, we can play aggressive, yet sensible cricket and hopefully be in the mix towards the business end of the ILT20. Playing at world-class facilities and especially the iconic Sharjah Stadium is a very exciting prospect, and we are all looking forward to it,” Moeen commented. as quoted by Cricbuzz.