PAK vs ENG | Twitter lauds Haris Rauf for outfoxing Zak Crawley with venomous reverse swing to scalp maiden Test wicket

Today at 2:41 PM
Fans enjoy it whenever a bowler, with scorching pace, rattles a batter, and the instance becomes even more beautiful when reverse swing comes into play. Haris Rauf, on his Test debut at his home ground Rawalpindi, produced the exact same combination out of nowhere to dismiss a well-set Zak Crawley.
On a flat Rawalpindi track, England have been aiming a monumental total against Pakistan on Thursday in the first Test of the three-match series. The visitors, highly lauded for their ‘Bazball’ approach, raced to 227/0 in 35 overs, with both openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett notching centuries.
However, hosts Pakistan roared back into the contest by taking two wickets in two overs. The first one was snared by debutant Zahid Mahmood after he trapped Duckett leg-before, which was initially given not-out by the on-field umpire. In the following over, Haris Rauf, the most popular among Pakistan’s four debutants, did the damage, and the way he got the better of Crawley pleased a lot of eyes.
The fifth ball of the 37th over was pitched at full length, which was seaming around the middle stump. Crawley missed the line, resulting in the ball hitting his pads before knocking over the middle stump. Till the point, Pakistani pacers were struggling to get any help from the pitch flat as road, but Haris’ peach of a delivery, which brought him his first wicket in the longest format on the international arena, turned out to be a momentum changer.
