PAK vs ENG | Twitter lauds Haris Rauf for outfoxing Zak Crawley with venomous reverse swing to scalp maiden Test wicket

The fifth ball of the 37th over was pitched at full length, which was seaming around the middle stump. Crawley missed the line, resulting in the ball hitting his pads before knocking over the middle stump. Till the point, Pakistani pacers were struggling to get any help from the pitch flat as road, but Haris’ peach of a delivery, which brought him his first wicket in the longest format on the international arena, turned out to be a momentum changer.