PAK vs ENG | Twitter questions Ramiz Raja for unavailability of DRS and Speed Gun as Pakistan’s historic Test turns into embarrassment

However, things did not get off in the way the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and its President Ramiz Raja would have hoped for. Due to a glitch, there was no DRS available in the first session of Day 1, forcing Pakistan not to challenge the on-field umpires’ decisions even after strong LBW appeals. Adding to that, there was no Speed Gun available during the initial overs of play as well and coupled with England’s aggressive start on a flat Rawalpindi pitch, things went bad to worse.