PAK vs ENG | Twitter questions Ramiz Raja for unavailability of DRS and Speed Gun as Pakistan’s historic Test turns into embarrassment

Today at 12:03 PM
Whenever it comes to rare historic occasions, fans expect better arrangements from the host countries. However, during England’s first Test in Pakistan in 17 years, modern-day cricket’s important essence such as DRS and Speed Gun were temporarily unavailable, leading PCB to receive heavy criticism.
Despite England players being affected by illness a day before their first of the three-match Test series against Pakistan, the visitors decided to play the match as originally scheduled, on Thursday. Notably, it was England’s first Test match in Pakistan after 17 years, which led to attracting cricket fans even more.
However, things did not get off in the way the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and its President Ramiz Raja would have hoped for. Due to a glitch, there was no DRS available in the first session of Day 1, forcing Pakistan not to challenge the on-field umpires’ decisions even after strong LBW appeals. Adding to that, there was no Speed Gun available during the initial overs of play as well and coupled with England’s aggressive start on a flat Rawalpindi pitch, things went bad to worse.
Unsurprisingly after watching so many flaws in arrangements, Twitterati came up to question Ramiz about what went wrong with PCB in terms of preparing for a special occasion.
What just happened
National anthem of England started before player reached their place.This is what happens in pakistan 😂😂@mohsinaliisb @razi_haider @TheRealPCB— Saurav Raj (@SauravR79942100) December 1, 2022
Really historic
What a historic series😂😂😂— Ajay Sharma (@TheArchitect96) December 1, 2022
No speedometer.
No DRS
Highway road covered with sand and portrayed as pitch.
Visitors falls sick just a day before. 😂😂😂#PAKvsEng @wwasay @Rizzvi73
Worst pitches
Why does Pakistan produce such worst pitches ? It's so flat that English openers are playing with ODI approach 😭😂 Rank turners are way better than such 5 day run fest pitches. 150+ bowlers are getting beaten like spinners #PAKvsEng #PakvsEng2022 #PakvEng— Anuugacchati Pravaha 🇮🇳🌦️🌋🌄🔥 (@tulunaduUtd) December 1, 2022
Road not pitch
Nasser Hussain “This is an absolute road.” 🥲#PAKvsEng #ENGWAL @TheRealPCB pic.twitter.com/1J73KCyh6a— Haamizbhatt04 (@HaamizGulzar) December 1, 2022
Poor indeed
You get England to tour after so many years. All the hype and then the pitch is a road.. Cmon pakistan cricket with that kind of fast bowling you should not make such pitches. Poor... #PAKvsEng— Ashfaq (@AshfaqIndra) December 1, 2022
Cement pitch
Pak vs Eng test playing on Cement Road 😵💫. No swing and nothing. Pitch looks like cement road... #PAKvsEng— Vinay Kulkarni (@watchlist1105) December 1, 2022
flat highway
Hahahah how flat is that highway in rawalpindi... #PakvsEng2022 #PAKvsEng— 🇮🇳 Blacklisted 🚩 (@Monster_Monk_18) December 1, 2022
What is this?
Playing national anthem of England even before they take ground. Empty stadium. Poor Food and Water. No DRS. Great start— FIFA WORLD KING (@FIFAWORLDKING_) December 1, 2022
Don't play
What is happening? Not a single bowler looking threatening to ‘em? 🤷🏻♂️ #PAKvsENG— Billy (@bilalfleming) December 1, 2022
Collapse can save
With lack of wear & tear due to low sunlight, don’t see how this pitch will break for spin— suspended soul (@aaditea_) December 1, 2022
Another draw incoming unless some team collapses in their 2nd innings#PAKvsEng #PakvsEng2022 #PAKvENG
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.