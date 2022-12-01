More Options

PAK vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Harry Brook makes Pakistan look ‘men against boys’ by smashing Saud Shakeel six fours in an over

Harry Brook makes Pakistan look ‘men against boys’ by smashing Saud Shakeel six fours in an over.

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 5:10 PM

Cricket fields have often produced one-sided affairs, but only a few can beat the ongoing Test between Pakistan and England, at least after Day 1 of the contest. Adding to that, England’s Harry Brook hit six successive fours in a Saud Shakeel over to make the situation worse for the hosts.

Pakistan are having one of the most depressing days of their cricketing history on Wednesday, courtesy of England’s assault on Day 1 of the first Test match of the three-match series. On a flat Rawalpindi track, all three top-order batters – Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, and Ollie Pope – crossed the three-digit mark, with a strike rate above 95. 

At the time of writing, No. 5 Harry Brook, on his second Test match, is on his way to registering his maiden hundred in the format as well. The 23-year-old, during his active stay in the middle, made headlines during the 68th over of the innings, which summed up the story of how awful Pakistan were throughout the day.

On his debut, Saud Shakeel came to bowl his second over of the game, having conceded six runs in the first. Brook made a mockery of the Pakistani all-rounder, scoring 24 runs from the latter’s following over, that too by smacking him six fours in six balls. In fact, all six fours were different from each other, which even made things look even more humiliating for Babar Azam and his boys.

