PAK vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Harry Brook makes Pakistan look ‘men against boys’ by smashing Saud Shakeel six fours in an over

On his debut, Saud Shakeel came to bowl his second over of the game, having conceded six runs in the first. Brook made a mockery of the Pakistani all-rounder, scoring 24 runs from the latter’s following over, that too by smacking him six fours in six balls. In fact, all six fours were different from each other, which even made things look even more humiliating for Babar Azam and his boys.