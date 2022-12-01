Reports | Taskin Ahmed ruled out from first ODI due to back pain

Today at 2:57 PM
According to a report published by Cricbuzz, Taskin Ahmed will be unavailable for the first ODI against India in Dhaka on December 4 as he is suffering from recurring back pain. The report also states that Tamim Iqbal is in doubt after he picked up a groin injury during a warm-up game.
India will be touring Bangladesh for a multi-format series from December 4 including three ODIs and two Tests. However, the hosts have suffered a major blow ahead of the series as they might miss key player Taskin Ahmed in the opening game. According to a report published by Cricbuzz, Taskin was expected to lead the team’s bowling attack but will be sidelined due to recurring back pain.
"Taskin is ruled out from the opening game of the ODIs as his back pain recurred. We will be seeing his progress before taking further decisions regarding his participation,” BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin told Cricbuzz on Thursday.
Shorful Islam has been called in as back-up in the squad. Additionally,.s kipper Tamim Iqbal picked up a groin injury during a warm-up game and his availability for the first match is in doubt as well.
"We are waiting for Tamim's scan report. He had a groin injury and physican asked him to have a scan to take a decision about his availability," Minhajul further added.
The tour will conclude on December 26 after the second Test which will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
