AUS vs WI | Twitter lauds valiant N Bonner soldiering on despite vicious blow on the head before being forced to walk away

Bonner battled on for nearly half an hour more as he doubled his score to 16 by facing 20 more deliveries but had to eventually give in to safety concerns. During drinks at the end of the 39th over, the physios evaluated the situation once again, and with Bonner seemingly indicating feeling pain under the eye, they advised the batter to walk off and allow Jermaine Blackwood to take the crease. It remains to be seen whether Bonner will need a concussion substitute, but Twitterati was nevertheless quick to praise the heart Bonner showed after the scary blow and sent him wishes for a speedy recovery.