AUS vs WI | Twitter lauds valiant N Bonner soldiering on despite vicious blow on the head before being forced to walk away

Today at 9:42 AM
There is no scarier sight in cricket than seeing a batsman cop a nasty bouncer on the head, even though the warrior-like players power through despite being bent out of shape. Nkrumah Bonner left his all on the field after being hit by a Cameron Green bouncer but had to eventually retire hurt.
West Indies continued to put up strong resistance on day two of the first Test despite the odds being stacked against them as they pursue the mammoth 598-run total achieved by the Kangaroos in the first innings. Resuming at 74/0, opener Tangerine Chanderpaul returned to the hut early after being done by a Josh Hazlewood masterclass but did manage to register a half-century on debut. However, the Caribbean duo of Kraigg Braithwaite and Nkrumah Bonner avoided a collapse, as can often be the case in such scenarios, by digging in and doggedly battling off the world-class Australian pace trio.
In search for a wicket, skipper Pat Cummins handed over the Kookaburra ball to local hero Cameron Green and the young upstart made his impact in his first over itself. Bowling the third delivery of the 33rd over to Bonner, the 23-year-old banged in a short ball hard on the deck, making the batter scramble for safety. Even though the Jamaican managed to duck and turn his head away, he could not crouch low enough to avoid the ball as it struck him sharp on the back of the head. The physios immediately rushed to the field, taking their time to check for a concussion before allowing the 33-year-old to continue.
Bonner battled on for nearly half an hour more as he doubled his score to 16 by facing 20 more deliveries but had to eventually give in to safety concerns. During drinks at the end of the 39th over, the physios evaluated the situation once again, and with Bonner seemingly indicating feeling pain under the eye, they advised the batter to walk off and allow Jermaine Blackwood to take the crease. It remains to be seen whether Bonner will need a concussion substitute, but Twitterati was nevertheless quick to praise the heart Bonner showed after the scary blow and sent him wishes for a speedy recovery.
That was horrible
Nkrumah Bonner is ok to continue after copping this ball to the helmet #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/zlpaXLISZg— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 2, 2022
Delayed Concussion
Nkrumah Bonner is leaving the field with suspected concussion symptoms after being struck in the helmet earlier today.— 🏏Flashscore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) December 2, 2022
FOLLOW #AUSvWI LIVE:
👉 https://t.co/gfWNvHHPOv 👈 pic.twitter.com/7nCDqon6pb
Retired hurt
Nkrumah Bonner has suffered a concussion and walked off the field lately after getting hit at the back of the helmet grill.— Arijit Kundu (@_arijitkundu_) December 2, 2022
Cameron Green was the bowler.
Hope it doesn't get more serious. #NkrumahBonner#AUSvsWI #WestIndies#concussion
Bonner walks back
Uh oh!— Caribbean Cricket Podcast (@CaribCricket) December 2, 2022
Bonner has now gone off feeling the effects of that blow to the helmet when he ducked into the Green bouncer.
30 mins he gritted it out further but he has now chosen to go and get assessed. He had earlier passed concussion protocols.
Can Dadz now dig in with Kraigg?
Hope he is good
No good for Bonner. Hope he's alright later on. #AUSvWI— Craig M (@diminutiverowdy) December 2, 2022
That was nasty
Wait d man Man lick down bonner??— BigMike (@reachbigmike246) December 2, 2022
He should be
Hope Bonner will be ok— J (@JordizzleJ) December 2, 2022
Should've walked back early on
Damn Concussion For Bonner. Shame #AUSvWI— Chatil Panditasekara (@ChatilPandi) December 2, 2022
He looked fine
Hopefully Bonner is okay. #AUSvWI— Eleanor 💜 (@Eleanor1998_) December 2, 2022
Highly likely
Bonner is walking off.— Lachy (@Lachy_Steele) December 2, 2022
Delayed concussion?
Hope everything is okay. ❤️#AUSvWI
