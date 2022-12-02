AUS vs WI | Twitter reacts to Cummins-Starc duo emulating Bonnie and Clyde by mugging Windies batsmen with absolute peaches

After a gritty start by the West Indies in pursuit of Australia's mammoth total of 598, the Kangaroos finally managed to break through on day two of the first Test and are again firmly back on top of the game as the first Test of the summer in Perth approaches Tea on day two. Tagenarine Chanderpaul was the first to fall after a valiant half-century and while the Kraigg Braithwaite-Nkrumah Bonner pair dug in deep, the latter had to retire hurt after a blow on the head by a Cameron Green bouncer. Even so, Jermaine Blackwood seemed to hold station well alongside his skipper but the Kangaroos' pacers decided to turn up the ante after lunch to completely flip the tables in their favour.