AUS vs WI | Twitter reacts to Cummins-Starc duo emulating Bonnie and Clyde by mugging Windies batsmen with absolute peaches

Fast bowlers have a charm about them that's difficult to describe and impossible to imitate, with the best pacers oozing character. The Windies became the latest to feel the wrath of the world-class duo of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc as their peaches resulted in much-needed success for Australia.
After a gritty start by the West Indies in pursuit of Australia's mammoth total of 598, the Kangaroos finally managed to break through on day two of the first Test and are again firmly back on top of the game as the first Test of the summer in Perth approaches Tea on day two. Tagenarine Chanderpaul was the first to fall after a valiant half-century and while the Kraigg Braithwaite-Nkrumah Bonner pair dug in deep, the latter had to retire hurt after a blow on the head by a Cameron Green bouncer. Even so, Jermaine Blackwood seemed to hold station well alongside his skipper but the Kangaroos' pacers decided to turn up the ante after lunch to completely flip the tables in their favour.
It was Pat Cummins that led from the front by striking the first blow in the 55th over. The captain pitched the second ball of the over to his counterpart around the good length mark, drawing Kraigg forward into a defence. However, the ball nipped away from his bat after meeting the surface and straightened just enough to miss the blade by a whisker, ratting into the top of the off-stump. The ball seemed to represent every fast bowler's dream delivery and was a fitting way for Cummins to get to his 200th Test scalp.
Not one to be left behind, Mitchell Starc responded with a beauty of his own just three overs later. Bowling to an evidently-struggling Kyle Mayers with suspect technique, Starc pitched the ball around the same length as Cummins. However, the line of the delivery was around the fourth stump thus provoking Mayers to push his bat forward in defence. The all-rounder was left completely bamboozled as the Kookaburra jagged back sharply and rippled in between his bat and pad to send the bails cartwheeling and Australians into rapture. Twitterati went into hysteria at the sheer exhibition of pace bowling on offer, sending high praise towards the Australian bowling attack.
Full list of cricketers with more Test wickets than Pat Cummins at a lower average and better strike rate: Malcolm Marshall
Malcolm Marshall#AUSvWI
Now all the four specialist bowlers playing in this game have 200 or more wickets for Australia in test matches with Patrick Cummins being the latest entry to the club
Only five Test bowlers who have debuted in this century have a bowling strike-rate less than 50 (100 wickets min): Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Pat Cummins, Mohammad Asif, Jasprit Bumrah. Shami and Starc at 50.1
Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Pat Cummins, Mohammad Asif, Jasprit Bumrah
Shami and Starc at 50.1#AUSvWI
Every run worth 2 from Brathwaite. Cummins and Hazelwood were bowling unplayable balls. Reminded me of Adelaide where one was left wondering where the next run would come from!
When Cummins made debut in 2011— Siddhant (@SiddViz) December 2, 2022
I saw both ODI & Test series where AUS played SA in SA
Thankfully Teams used to play full strength playing-11s across formats
Watson, Kallis, AB, Morkel, Clarke, Hussey, Steyn, etc
Class players in both the sides
One of my fav series!!
