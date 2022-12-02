BBL 2022-23 | Mitchell Marsh, Phil Salt to miss tournament due to injuries

Today at 2:08 PM
Perth Scorchers have suffered a massive blow ahead of the BBL 2022-23 as a couple of their players, Mitchell Marsh and Phil Salt, will miss the tournament. Salt has suffered a grade two ligament injury while Marsh underwent surgery which will keep him out of action for three months.
With the Big Bash League set to start in a few days, Perth Scorchers will be looking forward to retaining the title in the upcoming season as well. However, the team has suffered a couple of severe blows ahead of the tournament. The franchise will miss Mitchell Marsh and Phil Salt as both were ruled out of the tournament.
Salt suffered a grade two ligament injury in the final ODI against Australia. He is now out of the reckoning after being advised to rest by a specialist. Marsh, meanwhile, underwent surgery recently to address an ankle injury. The all-rounder will be out of action for three months on his road to recovery.
Marsh played a key role last season for the team. Salt, on the other hand, was added to the squad ahead of the new season during the silver round of the inaugural BBL draft. Perth Scorchers General Manager Kade Harvey said that the incident was unfortunate. And they will be looking for replacements.
"Losing Mitch and Phil so close to the start of the season is very disappointing. Mitch is one of the best ball-strikers in global cricket with an incredible MBBL record, and his leadership and presence around the group is enormous,” Harvey stated.
"Phil has proven his class for England and in T20 tournaments around the world, so it's unfortunate he won't pull on the orange this summer. We're under no illusions about how difficult it will be to cover the absence of Mitch and Phil, but we take pride in the depth of our squad and have a lot of players capable of stepping up.”
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.