ENG vs PAK | Twitter trolls clueless Pakistan bowlers after getting humiliated by England’s boundary-hitting party

Beginning from Day 1 of the first Test match, England's batters were all over Pakistan in Rawalpindi before losing all ten wickets for 657 runs. They lasted 101 overs and smashed 87 fours and nine sixes to keep the Pakistani bowlers at bay. Debutant Zahid Mahmood returned figures of 4/235 in his 33 overs, becoming the most expensive bowler on debut after conceding more than seven runs an over.