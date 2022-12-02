More Options

ENG vs PAK | Twitter trolls clueless Pakistan bowlers after getting humiliated by England's boundary-hitting party

Pakistan bowlers were humiliated by England's boundary-hitting party

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 1:22 PM

Fans don’t often see run-fests in Test cricket, but on a Rawalpindi pitch which seems flat as a road, it was no surprise when England’s 'Bazball' cricket lived up to expectations. However, at the same time, the innings made Pakistani bowlers’ lives miserable before eventually ending after 101 overs.

Beginning from Day 1 of the first Test match, England's batters were all over Pakistan in Rawalpindi before losing all ten wickets for 657 runs. They lasted 101 overs and smashed 87 fours and nine sixes to keep the Pakistani bowlers at bay. Debutant Zahid Mahmood returned figures of 4/235 in his 33 overs, becoming the most expensive bowler on debut after conceding more than seven runs an over.

Similar to Mahmood, the other Pakistani bowlers, comprising Naseem Shah (24-0-140-3), Mohammad Ali (24-1-124-2), Haris Rauf (13-1-78-1), Agha Salman (5-0-38-0), and Saud Shakeel (2-0-30-0) were hammered by the English batters as well. In fact, none of them went for less than five runs an over as all England batters, barring their Nos. 10 and 11 Jack Leach and Jimmy Anderson, maintained their strike rate over 70 before returning to the pavilion.

Hence, after a forgettable outing in the first innings, Pakistani bowlers were predictably trolled by Twitteratti after being toyed with till Lunch on Day 2.

