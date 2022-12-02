IND-W vs AUS-W | Pooja Vastrakar ruled out of India squad for Australia T20Is due to injury, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol return

The first T20I of the five-match series between India and Australia will get underway on December 9 at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. While Harleen Deol and Yastika Bhatia have been recalled to India’s squad after getting dropped for the England series and the Asia Cup, Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar have been left out. Notably, Deol and Bhatia had stellar performances in the recently-concluded Women's T20 Challenger Trophy, which helped them return to the mix.