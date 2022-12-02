IND-W vs AUS-W | Pooja Vastrakar ruled out of India squad for Australia T20Is due to injury, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol return

Today at 10:50 AM
The BCCI on Friday announced a 15-member India squad for their upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia, set to begin on December 9. While Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana continue to hold the leadership positions for the series, Pooja Vastrakar will be sidelined because of an injury.
The first T20I of the five-match series between India and Australia will get underway on December 9 at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. While Harleen Deol and Yastika Bhatia have been recalled to India’s squad after getting dropped for the England series and the Asia Cup, Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar have been left out. Notably, Deol and Bhatia had stellar performances in the recently-concluded Women's T20 Challenger Trophy, which helped them return to the mix.
#TeamIndia squad:— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 2, 2022
Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol.
Besides Rana and Vastrakar, Kiran Navgire and Dayalan Hemalatha, who were in India’s Asia Cup-winning squad, failed to retain their places. However, Vastrakar, like the other three, was not dropped but recently picked up an injury as confirmed by the BCCI.
Meanwhile, Anjali Sarvani has earned her maiden call-up from the national side while Devika Vaidya has been recalled for the first time in four years.
While announcing the squad, the BCCI also confirmed that Monika Patel, Arundhati Reddy, SB Pokharkar, and Simran Bahadur will be their net bowlers throughout the series.
Net bowlers: Monika Patel, Arundhati Reddy, S.B. Pokharkar, Simran Bahadur
