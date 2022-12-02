IPL 2023 | BCCI to introduce substitute player rule from the upcoming season

Today at 2:16 PM
Tactical substitutions might play a key role in the upcoming season as BCCI have announced a substitute rule ahead of the next year’s edition. The concept was first tested in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy where the teams were allowed to bring in one replacement player during the match.
The board have sent a note to all the teams informing them that one substitute player will be allowed to take a more active part.
"Also note that from IPL 2023 Season a tactical/strategic concept will be introduced to add a new dimension to IPL, wherein one substitute player per team will be able to take a more active part in an IPL match. The regulations pertaining to the same will be issued shortly,” the note read.
It is still not known whether the system will be similar to Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy where teams named four substitutes in their team sheet at the toss. One of them was allowed to be used as an impact player before the end of the 14th over of the either innings. The introduction of the new rule might result in teams forming their lineups tactically while planning the usage of substitute players.
The similar kind of rule is in place in the BBL where teams are allowed to substitute a member of their starting XI at the ten-over mark of the first innings.
