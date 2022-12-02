IPL 2023 | Dwayne Bravo retires from Indian Premier League, to remain with Chennai Super Kings as bowling coach

Today at 3:18 PM
Dwayne Bravo, the highest wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League, will work as Chennai Super Kings’ bowling coach in the upcoming edition. The 39-year-old, at the same time, has announced his retirement from the tournament, where he had been participating since its inception in 2008.
Dwayne Bravo will no longer be available as a player in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) confirmed the news on Friday. The West Indian will now be working as the bowling coach of the Yellow Army in place of L Balaji, who is taking a break for one year due to personal commitments. Though Balaji will be in touch with CSK, to work with Super Kings Academy.
“I’m looking forward to this new journey because it’s something I see myself doing after my playing days are fully over. I enjoy working with bowlers and it’s a role I’m excited about. From player to coach, I don’t think I have to adjust much because while I’m playing, I always work with bowlers and try to come up with plans and ideas on how to have that one step ahead of the batsmen. The only difference is I will no longer be standing at mid-on or mid-off!” Bravo said in a statement, released by CSK on social media.
“I never thought I would be the leading wicket-taker in the history of IPL. But I’m just happy to be a part of IPL history!”
With 183 wickets from 161 matches, Bravo tops the chart among the leading wicket-takers in the IPL. Occasionally, he had also chipped in with the bat as well, having scored more than 1,500 runs at a striker rate of around 130. He has been one of CSK’s main men since 2011 and played pivotal roles in the title-winning campaign in 2018, and 2021 as well as CSK’s triumph in 2014. Notably, he was the first to win the Purple Cap twice in IPL (2013 and 2015).
Overall, Bravo played 144 matches for Chennai Super Kings, taking 168 wickets and scoring 1,556 runs.
