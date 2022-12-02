IPL Auction 2023 | Sam Curran, Cameron Green headline with 2 crore base price, no Indian in the top priced tier

All eyes will be on Cameron Green, who will be featuring in his first-ever IPL auction having broken through on the international stage last year. The Australian all-rounder has presented himself as an explosive batter that can come in handy with the ball, having the potential to act as an aggressor at the top of the order. The Kangaroo is joined by rival Sam Curran in the 2 crore list as the most sought-after player after the latter was named player of the tournament in England's World T20-winning campaign, including a scintillating final display where he scalped three wickets.