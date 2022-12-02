IPL Auction 2023 | Sam Curran, Cameron Green headline with 2 crore base price, no Indian in the top priced tier

Today at 9:48 AM
The players' list for the IPL 2023 auction has been released and featured 21 players having a base price of INR 2 crore, including Sam Curran, Cameron Green and Kane Williamson. Additionally, Ben Stokes will be returning after a year's break while Dwayne Bravo seems set to call it a day.
The Indian Premier League 2023 auction, set to be held in Kochi on December 23, would feature the 10 franchises aiming to buy a maximum of 87 players combined in a bid to strengthen their 25-member squads. The first list for the event has been released by the organizers, comprising 991 players in total including 277 foreigners. As many as 21 players have opted to price themselves at the maximum allowed the base price of INR 2 crore with no Indian present on the list for the first time in the tournament's history.
All eyes will be on Cameron Green, who will be featuring in his first-ever IPL auction having broken through on the international stage last year. The Australian all-rounder has presented himself as an explosive batter that can come in handy with the ball, having the potential to act as an aggressor at the top of the order. The Kangaroo is joined by rival Sam Curran in the 2 crore list as the most sought-after player after the latter was named player of the tournament in England's World T20-winning campaign, including a scintillating final display where he scalped three wickets.
Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson has enlisted himself at INR 2 crore as well after being released by the Sunrisers Hyderabad, as has Ben Stokes who returns to the league after deciding to skip the previous season. Nicholas Pooran, who has been making waves at the Abu Dhabi T10 league, is another player who could go for big money with a base price stage of INR 2 crore. Surprise inclusion Joe Root, on the other hand, has been listed at INR 1 crore given the questions that surround his abilities as a T20 batter.
As for the Indians, former Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal leads the way with a base price of INR 1 crore following a dismal campaign in 2022. Kedar Jadhav is the only other compatriot to be present in the same bracket, while Ishant Sharma leads the next-best-priced slot of players at INR 75 lakh. Former Rajasthan Royals skipper and Jaydev Unadkat, meanwhile, have been valued at INR 50 lakh despite the former's experience in the tournament and the latter's scintillating Vijay Hazare season where he has finished as the tournament's leading wicket-taker.
