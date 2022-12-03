AUS vs WI | Twitter reacts as 'spinner' Marnus Labuschagne bamboozles Tagenarine Chanderpaul with '~130KMPH' nasty bouncer

Today at 2:42 PM
Test cricket sometimes unfolds unusual scenes in the duration of five days but it becomes weirder than ever when a part-time spinner switches to a medium pace. Marnus Labuschagne pulled a bizarre trick out of his hat bowling medium pace instead of his usual leg spin to amaze Tagenarine Chanderpaul.
While hosting the Test series against West Indies, Australia are dominating the visitors in the first match after declaring the first innings on 598/4. Marnus Labuschagne has been the star of the match so far, scoring a double hundred in the first innings and following it up with a century in the second. Apart from playing a spectacular blitz from the bat, Labischagne also produced a memorable moment with the ball.
Tagenarine Chanderpaul was facing the 29th over of the innings and was looking in good nick. However, Labuschagne came up with an unusual trick of bowling medium pace. The no. 1 ranked Test batter usually bowls leg-spin but he switched to a different bowling style against the batter. Add to that, he bowled a short delivery and the batter was shaping up to the pull but was shocked by the bounce. Chanderpaul had to duck the delivery in order to prevent it from hitting his helmet.
The sharp bouncer surprised everyone including Chanderpaul and there was a wry smile on his face highlighting the surprise element of the act. Twitteratis were also amazed by Labuschagne delivering the bouncer like a specialist bowler and lauded the cricketer.
Marnus can do anything!
Labuschagne brings out the short ball! #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/oUpvKkuL4D— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 3, 2022
Mr. Everything
Double hundreds ✅— Wisden (@WisdenCricket) December 3, 2022
Bouncers ✅
Marnus Labuschagne, a man who can do both.#AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/Lz2OufkpVV
Wow!
Marnus Labuschange has changed his bowling action from spin to now bouncers ? @cricketcomau @cricketaustralia #wa #marnus #sport #media #cricket #test @optusstadium #AusvWI @marnus3cricket pic.twitter.com/2o9caamaZP— Reece M (@Reecefm) December 3, 2022
Unreal luck
Unreal luck man, today also got out on brute of a bouncer only for it to be a No ball & then made the West Indies pay by scoring another hundred, Marnus Labuschagne must be the luckiest batsman going around.#AUSvWI https://t.co/KfFBgpG1Vf— Vipul Ghatol 🇮🇳 (@Vipul_Espeaks) December 3, 2022
May lord have mercy on
Marnus bowling a genuinely threatening bouncer oml— 🌈Stu 🇦🇺 (@stuwhy) December 3, 2022
We all love
AND HE JUST BOWLED A BOUNCER GOD I LOVE MARNUS SO MUCH!! #crickettwitter #AUSvsWI— Bureau of Aidan11 (@JustAidan11) December 3, 2022
What bowl
Marnus with a bouncer #AUSvsWI— Universal9168 (@Universal9168) December 3, 2022
LOL
If you averaged the luck that Marnus and Hazlewood have enjoyed this Test, you'd just about break even.— Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) December 3, 2022
What a sight
Marnus Labuchagne a right arm medium fast bowler 😄!#AUSvsWI pic.twitter.com/sTrX1pdvbx— CricketFans (@_fans_cricket) December 3, 2022
HAHA!
who’s throwing stuff at marnus 😭 i hope it’s uzzie— cat (@heathledgcrs) December 3, 2022
