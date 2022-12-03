AUS vs WI | Twitter reacts as 'spinner' Marnus Labuschagne bamboozles Tagenarine Chanderpaul with '~130KMPH' nasty bouncer

Tagenarine Chanderpaul was facing the 29th over of the innings and was looking in good nick. However, Labuschagne came up with an unusual trick of bowling medium pace. The no. 1 ranked Test batter usually bowls leg-spin but he switched to a different bowling style against the batter. Add to that, he bowled a short delivery and the batter was shaping up to the pull but was shocked by the bounce. Chanderpaul had to duck the delivery in order to prevent it from hitting his helmet.