AUS vs WI | Twitter reacts to 'disappointed' Alzarri Joseph ruining prized scalp of Marnus Labuschagne with awfully close no-ball

Joseph Alzarri was wicketless in the first innings

(Cricket West Indies)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 8:59 AM

Even quality bowlers make mistakes when their team are under immense pressure, and Alzarri Joseph is no exception to the fact. Although Alzarri came to the rescue by taking a key wicket of Marnus Labuschagne in the Perth Test, he ruined the prized scalp by overstepping the bowling crease by inches.

Australia are completely dominating the proceedings against West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series against West Indies at home. In the first Test played at Perth, they achieved a 215 runs lead in the first innings after wrapping up the visitors for a total of 283. West Indies bowlers were average in the first innings as Marnus Labuschagne notched a double century, but they came up with a strategy of bowling too short to dismiss him. 

Alzarri Joseph was attacking Marnus Labuschagne with a flurry of short deliveries and the double-centurion from the first innings was also dismissed, only before a tale in the twist grabbed the attention of spectators. Alzarri was bowling the 16th over of the innings, and he bowled two bouncers in a row to bamboozle the batter. On the first delivery, Marnus was surprised by the length but the top edge from his bat flew way over the third man resulting in a six. The bowler followed it up with another short delivery but into the body this time. 

Labuschagne took his eyes off the ball while playing the pull and the ball hit his helmet after taking the top edge. It then deflected towards the gully and the fielder positioned there took a simple catch. West Indies were relieved for taking the crucial wicket but their celebration was cut short soon after they saw Alzarri had overstepped the bowling crease by inches, forcing the umpire to rule it as a no-ball. 

Twitteratis took note of the incident and expressed their emotions on social media. 

