AUS vs WI | Twitter reacts to 'disappointed' Alzarri Joseph ruining prized scalp of Marnus Labuschagne with awfully close no-ball

Even quality bowlers make mistakes when their team are under immense pressure, and Alzarri Joseph is no exception to the fact. Although Alzarri came to the rescue by taking a key wicket of Marnus Labuschagne in the Perth Test, he ruined the prized scalp by overstepping the bowling crease by inches.
Australia are completely dominating the proceedings against West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series against West Indies at home. In the first Test played at Perth, they achieved a 215 runs lead in the first innings after wrapping up the visitors for a total of 283. West Indies bowlers were average in the first innings as Marnus Labuschagne notched a double century, but they came up with a strategy of bowling too short to dismiss him.
Alzarri Joseph was attacking Marnus Labuschagne with a flurry of short deliveries and the double-centurion from the first innings was also dismissed, only before a tale in the twist grabbed the attention of spectators. Alzarri was bowling the 16th over of the innings, and he bowled two bouncers in a row to bamboozle the batter. On the first delivery, Marnus was surprised by the length but the top edge from his bat flew way over the third man resulting in a six. The bowler followed it up with another short delivery but into the body this time.
Labuschagne took his eyes off the ball while playing the pull and the ball hit his helmet after taking the top edge. It then deflected towards the gully and the fielder positioned there took a simple catch. West Indies were relieved for taking the crucial wicket but their celebration was cut short soon after they saw Alzarri had overstepped the bowling crease by inches, forcing the umpire to rule it as a no-ball.
Twitteratis took note of the incident and expressed their emotions on social media.
No ball
Brute of a ball!— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 3, 2022
But Joseph's joy comes quickly to a halt... #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/OEAmGqRGGF
He is ready
So good to see Alzarri Joseph finally bring the fire. He is so fired up that he had his cap off & was walking towards his mark literally before the umpire had called “over” at the other end. Fun session ahead #AusvWI pic.twitter.com/DYgmk7Fb3S— Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) December 3, 2022
Thye need to be good
For the West Indies, they absolutely need a couple of wickets tonight. Fire up Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales and Alzarri Joseph. Absolutely need to be good right now. #AUSvWI— Craig M (@diminutiverowdy) December 2, 2022
Joseph is firing
Marnus Labuschagne is really struggling with this short ball here. Joseph is all over him! #AUSvWI— Jord (@jordsufc_x) December 3, 2022
Luck is in hi favour
Marnus is very lucky. Maybe the reason is he never sledges and is friendly with everyone.— Tony Stark (@TonySta13327820) December 3, 2022
Delicious
West Indies players pulling the piss out of Marnus by calling everything remotely good "delicious" is so funny fantastic vibes— 🌈Stu 🇦🇺 (@stuwhy) December 3, 2022
He did actually
marnus had big lucky patches in his double ton in innings 1,tbh, #ausvwi— Chris Stevens (@TheLadfromAus) December 3, 2022
Yup
Marnus has a lot more luck than others doesn’t he ? #AUSvWI— Brett Graham (@worldofBG) December 3, 2022
Loving it
The summer of Marnus absolutely skating by the seat of his pants through probable dismissals is pretty good fun so far. https://t.co/VKyre4NPC6— Paddy Grindlay (@pad_nauseum) December 3, 2022
He does actually
Gonna ask Marnus for the Lotto numbers, dude has all the luck. #AUSvWI— Justin Lutze, they call me Cyberwaste (@iAmCyberwaste) December 3, 2022
