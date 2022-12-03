AUS vs WI | Twitter reacts to 'disappointed' Alzarri Joseph ruining prized scalp of Marnus Labuschagne with awfully close no-ball

Alzarri Joseph was attacking Marnus Labuschagne with a flurry of short deliveries and the double-centurion from the first innings was also dismissed, only before a tale in the twist grabbed the attention of spectators. Alzarri was bowling the 16th over of the innings, and he bowled two bouncers in a row to bamboozle the batter. On the first delivery, Marnus was surprised by the length but the top edge from his bat flew way over the third man resulting in a six. The bowler followed it up with another short delivery but into the body this time.