BAN vs IND | Umran Malik included for Bangladesh ODIs to replace injured Mohammed Shami

Today at 11:37 AM
The BCCI on Saturday announced that Umran Malik has been added to India’s squad for their upcoming ODI series against Bangladesh in place of Mohammed Shami, who is "currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team at the NCA, Bengaluru." The three-match ODI series will begin on December 4.
Umran Malik, who recently made his ODI debut in New Zealand, has earned a late call-up for India’s coming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, set to get underway at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Umran will replace Mohammed Shami, who will not be able to take part after recently picking a shoulder injury. The veteran India pacer will also miss the two-match Test series as well, which will follow after the ODI leg.
“Fast bowler Mohd. Shami sustained a shoulder injury during a training session in the lead-up to the ODI series against Bangladesh. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team at the NCA, Bengaluru, and will not be able to take part in the three-match series,” a BCCI statement said in a statement on Saturday. “The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umran Malik as Shami’s replacement.”
Umran has taken three ODI wickets in as many matches so far, averaging 32.33 at an economy rate of 6.47.
India's squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik
🚨 NEWS 🚨: Umran Malik to replace Mohd. Shami in India’s ODI squad for Bangladesh series. #TeamIndia | #BANvIND— BCCI (@BCCI) December 3, 2022
Details 🔽https://t.co/PsDfHmkiJs
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.