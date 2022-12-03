BAN vs IND | Umran Malik included for Bangladesh ODIs to replace injured Mohammed Shami

Umran Malik, who recently made his ODI debut in New Zealand, has earned a late call-up for India’s coming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, set to get underway at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Umran will replace Mohammed Shami, who will not be able to take part after recently picking a shoulder injury. The veteran India pacer will also miss the two-match Test series as well, which will follow after the ODI leg.