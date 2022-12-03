PAK vs ENG | Twitter reacts to ‘innovative’ Joe Root for hilariously utilizing Jack Leach's bald head to shine ball

Today at 12:27 PM
Even on the days when cricket becomes boring, players, on the field, produce funny scenes in many ways to bring some joy and laughter to themselves as well as to the viewers. Such an incident happened in the Rawalpindi Test, where Joe Root used the sweat of Jack Leach’s head to shine the ball.
On a flat Rawalpindi track, where Pakistan are playing their first of the three-match Test series against England, only 12 wickets have fallen across seven sessions so far. While England, opting to bat, piled up 657 in 101 overs, courtesy of fluent centuries from Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, and Harry Brook, Pakistan came up with a solid reply, batting on 283/2, thanks to hundreds from Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq after 79 overs.
After realizing that wickets are not coming easily, former England skipper Joe Root did something on the field which attracted a lot of attention. Before the 73rd over, the Englishman went to Jack Leach to shine the ball, and the funny part was he used the latter’s bald head to take all the sweat from there. Not to forget, players can no longer use saliva for shining the ball and it was the best way to shine the ball.
The video went viral on social media in no time, and the Twitterati were rolling on the floor laughing after watching the moment.
Multiple watches needed
Just Joe Root shining the ball on Jack Leach's head 😅 pic.twitter.com/82aTLsvWEu— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) December 3, 2022
Shiny shiny
Joe Root is shining the ball on Jack Leach's head🤣🤣 He is trying to use the sweat because you can't use saliva anymore to shine the ball.#EngvsPak— Muhammad Zubair (@MZaibi74) December 3, 2022
Hilarious
Joe Root shining the ball with the head of Jack Leach.#PAKvENG— Akash Rajput (@Akashrajput66) December 3, 2022
pic.twitter.com/iUSGJucAju
Best moment
Yes there's been 6 centuries in the first two innings of this test but undoubtedly the best moment so far is Joe Root shining the ball using gje sweat off Jack Leach's head 😂 #PAKvENG— Ross Barnett (@rbarnett08) December 3, 2022
X wicket
Jack Root shines the ball by rubbing it on Jack Leach's bald, sweaty head.— Stereotypewriter (@babumoshoy) December 3, 2022
Finally X-wicket SCALP makes sense to me. #ENGvPAK #PakvsEng2022 #rawalpinditest
Humiliation
Jack Leach has the ball shined on his head by Joe Root and understandably stomps off the field, his humiliation complete. #PAKvENG— Nick Howson (@NickHowson) December 3, 2022
Indeed
WTAH! Not Joe Root shining the ball on Jack Leach's (bald) head...😭🤣#PAKvENG— S B (@SB2weets) December 3, 2022
Morning news
it's 6am and i'm watching joe root shining the cricket ball on jack leach's head#PAKvENG— kεz (@_kezx) December 3, 2022
Root type
That's hilarious from root! Using shiny sweaty bald scalp of jack leach to shine the ball! 🤣🤣— Dr. Idrees Mubarik (@doc_hormone) December 3, 2022
This match
JOE ROOT IS SHINING THE BALL ON JACK LEACH’S HEAD.— Change of Pace (@ChangeofPace414) December 3, 2022
WHAT IS THIS MATCH.
😂😂😂#PAKvENG
