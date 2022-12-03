More Options

PAK vs ENG | Twitter reacts to ‘innovative’ Joe Root for hilariously utilizing Jack Leach's bald head to shine ball

Root used Leach's head to shine the ball.

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 12:27 PM

Even on the days when cricket becomes boring, players, on the field, produce funny scenes in many ways to bring some joy and laughter to themselves as well as to the viewers. Such an incident happened in the Rawalpindi Test, where Joe Root used the sweat of Jack Leach’s head to shine the ball.

On a flat Rawalpindi track, where Pakistan are playing their first of the three-match Test series against England, only 12 wickets have fallen across seven sessions so far. While England, opting to bat, piled up 657 in 101 overs, courtesy of fluent centuries from Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, and Harry Brook, Pakistan came up with a solid reply, batting on 283/2, thanks to hundreds from Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq after 79 overs.

After realizing that wickets are not coming easily, former England skipper Joe Root did something on the field which attracted a lot of attention. Before the 73rd over, the Englishman went to Jack Leach to shine the ball, and the funny part was he used the latter’s bald head to take all the sweat from there. Not to forget, players can no longer use saliva for shining the ball and it was the best way to shine the ball.

The video went viral on social media in no time, and the Twitterati were rolling on the floor laughing after watching the moment.

