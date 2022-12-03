PAK vs ENG | Twitter reacts to ‘innovative’ Joe Root for hilariously utilizing Jack Leach's bald head to shine ball

After realizing that wickets are not coming easily, former England skipper Joe Root did something on the field which attracted a lot of attention. Before the 73rd over, the Englishman went to Jack Leach to shine the ball, and the funny part was he used the latter’s bald head to take all the sweat from there. Not to forget, players can no longer use saliva for shining the ball and it was the best way to shine the ball.