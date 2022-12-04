Abu Dhabi T10 | Twitter reacts to Chris Lynn's 'scissor' ripping both Alex Hales' 'paper' and dreams of avoiding taking strike

The Abu Dhabi T10 League has reached its final stages after a host of exciting fixtures, including three knockout games, saw the Deccan Gladiators and New York Strikers trump the opposition to make it to the title clash. The former outfit had finished fourth in the table and thus had to defeat both Team Abu Dhabi and debutants Samp's Army in order to secure a chance to win the tournament on Sunday. While the T10 format itself ensures games are always exciting, a bizarre moment in their encounter against Team Abu Dhabi proved that franchise leagues can be entertaining even beyond cricketing action.