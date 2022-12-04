More Options

Abu Dhabi T10 | Twitter reacts to Chris Lynn's 'scissor' ripping both Alex Hales' 'paper' and dreams of avoiding taking strike

Alex Hales had to take strike in the Eliminator against Deccan Gladiator after bizarre interaction with Chris Lynn

When cricketers from around the world come together to play for franchises, their preferences often overlap which can either cause friction or lead to some hilarious. Alex Hales and Chris Lynn chose the latter path in the Abu Dhabi T10 as they indulged in a silly game to decide who takes the strike.

The Abu Dhabi T10 League has reached its final stages after a host of exciting fixtures, including three knockout games, saw the Deccan Gladiators and New York Strikers trump the opposition to make it to the title clash. The former outfit had finished fourth in the table and thus had to defeat both Team Abu Dhabi and debutants Samp's Army in order to secure a chance to win the tournament on Sunday. While the T10 format itself ensures games are always exciting, a bizarre moment in their encounter against Team Abu Dhabi proved that franchise leagues can be entertaining even beyond cricketing action.

Batting first, Deccan Gladiators had romped their way to a competitive total of 94/6. In response, Alex Hales and Chris Lynn took to the crease to open the innings but there seemed to be some disagreement between the pair that needed to be sorted out before the action could begin. Evidently, both the batters wanted to start off at the non-striker's end and had found no amicable compromise to decide who gets to have a say.

Thus, in a hilariously childish tactic, the duo resorted to a game of rock-paper-scissors to determine the answer to their dilemma. Their first two attempts yielded draws but on the third try, Lynn produced the scissors against Hales' paper thus winning the argument. Eventually, however, it did not matter much as both fell cheaply for 13 and 1 runs respectively as their team succumbed to a five run-loss.

