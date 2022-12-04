Abu Dhabi T10 | Twitter reacts to Chris Lynn's 'scissor' ripping both Alex Hales' 'paper' and dreams of avoiding taking strike

Today at 2:46 PM
When cricketers from around the world come together to play for franchises, their preferences often overlap which can either cause friction or lead to some hilarious. Alex Hales and Chris Lynn chose the latter path in the Abu Dhabi T10 as they indulged in a silly game to decide who takes the strike.
The Abu Dhabi T10 League has reached its final stages after a host of exciting fixtures, including three knockout games, saw the Deccan Gladiators and New York Strikers trump the opposition to make it to the title clash. The former outfit had finished fourth in the table and thus had to defeat both Team Abu Dhabi and debutants Samp's Army in order to secure a chance to win the tournament on Sunday. While the T10 format itself ensures games are always exciting, a bizarre moment in their encounter against Team Abu Dhabi proved that franchise leagues can be entertaining even beyond cricketing action.
Batting first, Deccan Gladiators had romped their way to a competitive total of 94/6. In response, Alex Hales and Chris Lynn took to the crease to open the innings but there seemed to be some disagreement between the pair that needed to be sorted out before the action could begin. Evidently, both the batters wanted to start off at the non-striker's end and had found no amicable compromise to decide who gets to have a say.
Thus, in a hilariously childish tactic, the duo resorted to a game of rock-paper-scissors to determine the answer to their dilemma. Their first two attempts yielded draws but on the third try, Lynn produced the scissors against Hales' paper thus winning the argument. Eventually, however, it did not matter much as both fell cheaply for 13 and 1 runs respectively as their team succumbed to a five run-loss.
Modern times
Rock Paper Scissors 😂😂😂@lynny50 @AlexHales1 pic.twitter.com/HELKawAjaA— Thakur (@hassam_sajjad) December 3, 2022
Simple things
Now that was a first. Chris Lynn and Alex Hales playing Rock Paper Scissors to figure out who takes strike. pic.twitter.com/c2VvXuF7F3— Srinath (@srinathb) December 3, 2022
Guess who won it
STONE! PAPER! SCISSOR!— Jaya Suriyan (@ImSurya05) December 4, 2022
Between Alex Hales and Chris Lynn to take a strike in T10 League. #T10League #ChrisLynn #AlexHales
Courtesy : @GemsOfCricket pic.twitter.com/8oZuKE2ZHf
Hilarious
Chris Lynn and Alex Hales playing Rock, Paper, Scissors to know who's taking the strike.. 😂🤣 Gosh!!— Sharon Solomon (@BSharan_6) December 3, 2022
Who was the bowler!
Team Abu Dhabi openers Chris Lynn and Alex Hales invented a new method to take strike 😂🤣— PAK CRickeT ELeveN (@Murshadbasit) December 4, 2022
📸: T10 League pic.twitter.com/SWb3xXz5Lw
Simply amazing
Yoo boyssssss !!! 🤣🤣🤣❤️#alexhales #chrislynn pic.twitter.com/XoSFcS1YvR— Moh❤️ (@Moh1824) December 3, 2022
Looks like rock won
Rock Paper Scissors 😂😂😂@lynny50 @AlexHales1 pic.twitter.com/HELKawAjaA— Thakur (@hassam_sajjad) December 3, 2022
Gully cricket
Alex Hales and Chris Lynn playing "Stone, paper, scissors" to decide who will take the strike same as me and my friend while playing gully cricket 😂 pic.twitter.com/KhfjEQZ8Mf— Cricket With Laresh (@Lareshhere) December 3, 2022
Problem solved
Chris Lynn and Alex Hales deciding who'll take strike by playing rock paper scissors on the pitch 😭😭😂😂— Robin (@robin_rounder) December 3, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.