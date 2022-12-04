AUS vs WI | Twitter lauds valiant Kraigg Braithwaite for thwarting fearsome bowling attack with gritty innings

Today at 10:30 AM
Test cricket is the measure of a cricketer's patience, resilience and technical abilities while withstanding sustained pressure, which is why it is hailed as the stage for the greatest players in the world. Kraigg Braithwaite proved he belongs to that list with a defiant century on Saturday.
Australia are on course for a big victory against the West Indies in the opening Test of the summer at the Perth Stadium on Sunday. Their world-class bowling attack has been on the money on day five, as was the case throughout the match as well, scalping wickets at crucial moments by forcing the opposition batsmen into mistakes. However, for a brief moment at the end of day four, they nearly ended up on the backfoot with the Caribbean dream of a victory all of a sudden seeming real, largely the courtesy of their influential leader Kraigg Braithwaite.
The 30-year-old was his team's only half-centurion in the first innings, registering a gritty 64 in a knock that lasted 166 balls, but it was the second innings where he truly proved his mettle. The Windies were set a mammoth target of 498 with five full sessions to play on a Perth track that had quickened up over four days of play and had deep footmarks providing exceptional help to the spinners. In their ranks, the Kangaroos had a generational pace trio of Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, alongside the highest active wicket-taker amongst spin bowlers Nathan Lyon.
Nevertheless, Braithwaite refused to bow down to their reputation and doggedly defended everything that came his way while leaving deliveries outside off with immaculate discipline. He scored his runs with incredible straight bat shots, restricting his chances to the V where he is the strongest. After 157 balls of valour, the skipper finally reached his 11th Test century and raised his bat up high to celebrate the landmark, sustaining the record of him being the only West Indian opener to have reached triple figures since 2013. Even though he eventually fell for 110 and the team succumbed, Twitterati were quick to applaud the batter's genius and sent heartfelt praise his way for a special knock.
Kraigg Brathwaite brings up his first Test hundred against Australia - and nearly forgets his bat! #MilestoneMoments#AUSvWI | @nrmainsurance pic.twitter.com/k0oLA62tcv— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 3, 2022
Brilliant from Nathan Lyon!— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 4, 2022
He catches the centurion Kraigg Brathwaite in two minds and the ball clatters into the stumps! #OhWhatAFeeling#AUSvWI | @Toyota_Aus pic.twitter.com/3xeE4wev19
Last 11 test centuries by a West Indies opening batsman; all to Kraigg Brathwaite. Let’s his bat do the talking always. 👏🏻 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻— Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) December 3, 2022
So many have come and gone over the last decade but he’s stood there steadfastly & made sure that rallying around the West Indian Test team is still worth it. Take a bow Kraigg Brathwaite #AusvWI pic.twitter.com/yuv8bI8Duh— Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) December 3, 2022
⬅️ Kraigg Brathwaite batting with Chanderpaul Sr.— Wisden (@WisdenCricket) December 1, 2022
➡️ Kraigg Brathwaite batting with Chanderpaul Jr.#AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/cHbSMiqcpY
An appreciation tweet for West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite. Never played a T20 match in his career, old fashioned cricketer, had scored all of last 11 Test hundreds by Windies openers and has given his country chance of pulling off a record chase against Australia 👏 #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/qe9AMEohwq— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) December 3, 2022
Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul become the first opening partnership to score 75+ in both innings of a Test match against Australia in Australia since 2001.#AUSvWI— Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) December 3, 2022
WI lost both overnight batsmen early on Day 5, Brathwaite gone for 110— ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) December 4, 2022
Australia need 5 wickets to win#AUSvWI
Brilliant batting by Westindies captain Kraigg Brathwaite, Scoring a Hundred as overseas player in Australia is not an easy task, Good knock, Well played. #AUSvWI #WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/qpNKPeSAzj— Resanth. (@Cric_Resanth) December 4, 2022
