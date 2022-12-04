More Options

AUS vs WI | Twitter lauds valiant Kraigg Braithwaite for thwarting fearsome bowling attack with gritty innings

Kraigg Braithwaite nearly singlehandedly provided hope for the West Indies in the opening Test

AUS vs WI | Twitter lauds valiant Kraigg Braithwaite for thwarting fearsome bowling attack with gritty innings

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 10:30 AM

Test cricket is the measure of a cricketer's patience, resilience and technical abilities while withstanding sustained pressure, which is why it is hailed as the stage for the greatest players in the world. Kraigg Braithwaite proved he belongs to that list with a defiant century on Saturday.

Australia are on course for a big victory against the West Indies in the opening Test of the summer at the Perth Stadium on Sunday. Their world-class bowling attack has been on the money on day five, as was the case throughout the match as well, scalping wickets at crucial moments by forcing the opposition batsmen into mistakes. However, for a brief moment at the end of day four, they nearly ended up on the backfoot with the Caribbean dream of a victory all of a sudden seeming real, largely the courtesy of their influential leader Kraigg Braithwaite. 

The 30-year-old was his team's only half-centurion in the first innings, registering a gritty 64 in a knock that lasted 166 balls, but it was the second innings where he truly proved his mettle. The Windies were set a mammoth target of 498 with five full sessions to play on a Perth track that had quickened up over four days of play and had deep footmarks providing exceptional help to the spinners. In their ranks, the Kangaroos had a generational pace trio of Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, alongside the highest active wicket-taker amongst spin bowlers Nathan Lyon.

Nevertheless, Braithwaite refused to bow down to their reputation and doggedly defended everything that came his way while leaving deliveries outside off with immaculate discipline. He scored his runs with incredible straight bat shots, restricting his chances to the V where he is the strongest. After 157 balls of valour, the skipper finally reached his 11th Test century and raised his bat up high to celebrate the landmark, sustaining the record of him being the only West Indian opener to have reached triple figures since 2013. Even though he eventually fell for 110 and the team succumbed, Twitterati were quick to applaud the batter's genius and sent heartfelt praise his way for a special knock.

