AUS vs WI | Twitter lauds valiant Kraigg Braithwaite for thwarting fearsome bowling attack with gritty innings

Nevertheless, Braithwaite refused to bow down to their reputation and doggedly defended everything that came his way while leaving deliveries outside off with immaculate discipline. He scored his runs with incredible straight bat shots, restricting his chances to the V where he is the strongest. After 157 balls of valour, the skipper finally reached his 11th Test century and raised his bat up high to celebrate the landmark, sustaining the record of him being the only West Indian opener to have reached triple figures since 2013. Even though he eventually fell for 110 and the team succumbed, Twitterati were quick to applaud the batter's genius and sent heartfelt praise his way for a special knock.