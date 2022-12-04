AUS vs WI | Twitter reacts to Australia riding on GOAT and baby GOAT's back to defeat dogged West Indies in chase for WTC final spot

Today at 12:41 PM
West Indies showed immense fight against Australia but eventually came up short as 'GOAT' Nathan Lyon ended their resistance with a six-wicket haul. The visitors had been set a huge total courtesy of 'baby GOAT' Marnus Labuschagne, who registered a century and a double century in the match.
Australia have started off their much-awaited Test summer with a comfortable 164-run victory against the West Indies in Perth on Sunday. The hosts started off as firm favourites for the encounter but the visitors ensured they took the fight till the death, taking the game till day five with hopes of a draw and even an unlikely win at some points.
Marnus Labuschagne, dubbed 'baby GOAT' by teammate Nathan Lyon, stole the headlines through the first three days and the opening session on day four, ending up with a stupendous 308 runs in the encounter. His double century in the first innings, a feat matched by Steve Smith, helped the Kangaroos post a total of 598/4 and establish a foothold in the game. The West Indian openers put up a good show in response, with skipper Kraigg Braithwaite and debutant Tagenarine Chanderpaul both registering half-centuries in gritty knocks. The Caribbeans eventually lasted a commendable 98.3 overs but a tally of 283 left them lagging behind in the game.
Seeking a result, the Australians came out blitzing at the end of day three and eventually declared on 182/2 at Lunch the next day, largely courtesy of Marnus Labuschagne's rapid 104. Set a huge target of 498, Braithwaite once again led from the front with a dogged century but received little support apart from Chanderpaul's 45. However, with Pat Cummins sustaining a niggle, the Australian bowling attack suffered from exhaustion allowing the lower middle order and tail to run them into the ground. Roston Chase scored a remarkable 55, while Alzarri Joseph contributed 43 runs, and the Caribbean side dared to dream of an improbable draw only to be undone by the 'GOAT' Lyon's brilliance. The offie tallied six wickets in the fourth innings, securing his team the blushes and starting off the team's home season with an impressive showing.
Lyon's does it for Australia
Some 8500 Kilometres away in Perth Nathan Lyon picks up 6 wickets in 42.5 overs in his 111th Test Match inspiring Australia to a 5th-day win against the Windies. https://t.co/zXMVw6ihN9— Shafqat Shabbir (@Chefkat23) December 4, 2022
Big win
Lyon takes six, #WestIndies bundled for 333/10, #Australia win by 164 runs.#AusvWI #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/DO7gAw5IcQ— Broken Cricket Dreams Cricket Blog (@cricket_broken) December 4, 2022
Windes made them work hard
Got'im! Yes!— Jim Campbell @JustJimWillDo@mastodon.online (@JustJimWillDo) December 4, 2022
Australia win a fiercely contested test match.#AUSvWI
Great
Australia win!! A great test match overall. #AUSvWI— Eleanor 💜 (@Eleanor1998_) December 4, 2022
Windes gave a good fight
Australia with a good win by 164 runs in the first test over the West Indies with Nathan Lyon finishing off with a 6-fa.#AUSvWI #TestCricket #Cricket— Paul Persic (@Paul_Persic97) December 4, 2022
GOAT
GOAT WITH SIX!!!! Well bowled Nathan Lyon. Well played Australia. Big win!!! #AUSvWI— Craig M (@diminutiverowdy) December 4, 2022
They were superb
Australia win. But West Indies were superb and should be very proud. A few concerns for Australia moving forward on Thursday. #AUSvWI— Ashlee (@_itsashleeee_) December 4, 2022
Great fight
🐐 gets six wickets and Australia wins the first Test. Great fight shown by the WI though to get it to the fifth day, middle session though. 👏 #ausvwi— Nadine (@nlm78) December 4, 2022
They were brilliant
Good Test. Good win by Australia. Windies fared much better than I expected.— Ahan #RamizOut (@AhanCricket) December 4, 2022
Better luck next time
Nathan Lyon finishes with 6-128 and Australia win by 164 runs— ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) December 4, 2022
Good effort from WI, better luck in the next Test#AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/9aZKqwrNV9
