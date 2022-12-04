AUS vs WI | Twitter reacts to Australia riding on GOAT and baby GOAT's back to defeat dogged West Indies in chase for WTC final spot

Seeking a result, the Australians came out blitzing at the end of day three and eventually declared on 182/2 at Lunch the next day, largely courtesy of Marnus Labuschagne's rapid 104. Set a huge target of 498, Braithwaite once again led from the front with a dogged century but received little support apart from Chanderpaul's 45. However, with Pat Cummins sustaining a niggle, the Australian bowling attack suffered from exhaustion allowing the lower middle order and tail to run them into the ground. Roston Chase scored a remarkable 55, while Alzarri Joseph contributed 43 runs, and the Caribbean side dared to dream of an improbable draw only to be undone by the 'GOAT' Lyon's brilliance. The offie tallied six wickets in the fourth innings, securing his team the blushes and starting off the team's home season with an impressive showing.