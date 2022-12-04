More Options

AUS vs WI | Twitter reacts to Australia riding on GOAT and baby GOAT's back to defeat dogged West Indies in chase for WTC final spot

no photo
camera iconcamera icon|

Nathan Lyon scalped six wickets in the fourth innings to end West Indies' resilience

(cricket.com.au)

AUS vs WI | Twitter reacts to Australia riding on GOAT and baby GOAT's back to defeat dogged West Indies in chase for WTC final spot

no photo

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 12:41 PM

West Indies showed immense fight against Australia but eventually came up short as 'GOAT' Nathan Lyon ended their resistance with a six-wicket haul. The visitors had been set a huge total courtesy of 'baby GOAT' Marnus Labuschagne, who registered a century and a double century in the match.

Australia have started off their much-awaited Test summer with a comfortable 164-run victory against the West Indies in Perth on Sunday. The hosts started off as firm favourites for the encounter but the visitors ensured they took the fight till the death, taking the game till day five with hopes of a draw and even an unlikely win at some points.

Marnus Labuschagne, dubbed 'baby GOAT' by teammate Nathan Lyon, stole the headlines through the first three days and the opening session on day four, ending up with a stupendous 308 runs in the encounter. His double century in the first innings, a feat matched by Steve Smith, helped the Kangaroos post a total of 598/4 and establish a foothold in the game. The West Indian openers put up a good show in response, with skipper Kraigg Braithwaite and debutant Tagenarine Chanderpaul both registering half-centuries in gritty knocks. The Caribbeans eventually lasted a commendable 98.3 overs but a tally of 283 left them lagging behind in the game.

Seeking a result, the Australians came out blitzing at the end of day three and eventually declared on 182/2 at Lunch the next day, largely courtesy of Marnus Labuschagne's rapid 104. Set a huge target of 498, Braithwaite once again led from the front with a dogged century but received little support apart from Chanderpaul's 45. However, with Pat Cummins sustaining a niggle, the Australian bowling attack suffered from exhaustion allowing the lower middle order and tail to run them into the ground. Roston Chase scored a remarkable 55, while Alzarri Joseph contributed 43 runs, and the Caribbean side dared to dream of an improbable draw only to be undone by the 'GOAT' Lyon's brilliance. The offie tallied six wickets in the fourth innings, securing his team the blushes and starting off the team's home season with an impressive showing.

Lyon's does it for Australia

Big win

Windes made them work hard

Great

Windes gave a good fight

GOAT

They were superb

Great fight

They were brilliant

Better luck next time

Follow us on Facebook here

Stay connected with us on Twitter here

Like and share our Instagram page here

SHOW COMMENTS drop down