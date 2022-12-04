More Options

Dhawan is not having the best of forms lately.

BAN vs IND | Twitter advocates to drop 'out of form' Shikhar Dhawan after bizarre dismissal following attempted reverse sweep

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 12:41 PM

Cricketers, despite achieving tremendous success in the past, are bound to receive criticism if they endure a lean patch for a while. Shikhar Dhawan, who is not in the best of forms, has been met with the same treatment, and his failure against Bangladesh did not help silence the critics either.

Batting first, India got off to a woeful start against Bangladesh on Sunday in the first ODI of the three-match series in Dhaka. The Men in Blue lost their star-studded top three, comprising Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli, inside 11 overs. At the time of writing, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul occupied the crease with a mission to rebuild the innings.

Among the top three, Dhawan was the first to be dismissed in the sixth over bowled by Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Batting on seven off 17 balls, Dhawan tried to play a reverse sweep off a flat delivery on the off stump. The left-hander opener did not get the connection right, as the ball bounced a bit more than he expected, causing the ball to hit him on his wrist before it ricocheted onto the stumps. Miraz was delighted after scalping the prized wicket, while Dhawan, struggling to find his good old rhythm, returned to the pavilion in dismay.

Twitterati was quick to react to Dhawan’s woes, as many gave the verdict that he should not be included in India’s 2023 World Cup squad.

Poor form!

Shikhar Dhawan again!💔

Gotta back them in this condition!

Happens with humans!

Yes he's gone.

Team management has to give a thought on it!

Hahaha! Sarcasm💔

No comments!

OK>

