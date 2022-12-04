BAN vs IND | Twitter advocates to drop 'out of form' Shikhar Dhawan after bizarre dismissal following attempted reverse sweep

Today at 12:41 PM
Cricketers, despite achieving tremendous success in the past, are bound to receive criticism if they endure a lean patch for a while. Shikhar Dhawan, who is not in the best of forms, has been met with the same treatment, and his failure against Bangladesh did not help silence the critics either.
Batting first, India got off to a woeful start against Bangladesh on Sunday in the first ODI of the three-match series in Dhaka. The Men in Blue lost their star-studded top three, comprising Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli, inside 11 overs. At the time of writing, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul occupied the crease with a mission to rebuild the innings.
Among the top three, Dhawan was the first to be dismissed in the sixth over bowled by Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Batting on seven off 17 balls, Dhawan tried to play a reverse sweep off a flat delivery on the off stump. The left-hander opener did not get the connection right, as the ball bounced a bit more than he expected, causing the ball to hit him on his wrist before it ricocheted onto the stumps. Miraz was delighted after scalping the prized wicket, while Dhawan, struggling to find his good old rhythm, returned to the pavilion in dismay.
Twitterati was quick to react to Dhawan’s woes, as many gave the verdict that he should not be included in India’s 2023 World Cup squad.
Poor form!
Shikhar Dhawan bowled Mehidy Hasan Miraz pic.twitter.com/jI0ijVwD5n— Bhoopendra rai (@bhoopendrarai34) December 4, 2022
Shikhar Dhawan again!💔
December 4, 2022
Gotta back them in this condition!
What a performance by top 3 senior player in team India.#Shame @BCCI @imVkohli @SDhawan25 @ImRo45— Yunas Bansal (@BansalYunas) December 4, 2022
Happens with humans!
The way the Indian openers are performing in the first powerplay of the game against Bangladesh , they don't deserve place in the playing eleven. Specially Shikhar Dhawan . Ishan Kishan or Rajat Patidar must get a chance instead of Shikhar Dhawan.— Brimwins mnk (@brimwins) December 4, 2022
Yes he's gone.
Shikhar Dhawan again 💔— Arman Shamdar (@ShamdarArman) December 4, 2022
Team management has to give a thought on it!
We have a baap opener of spin but we will continue to back shikhar dhawan— Suraj (@Cricket_1807) December 4, 2022
Hahaha! Sarcasm💔
Shikhar Dhawan said right Star players are coming back.— Msd Virat Fan (@PlayingXI3) December 4, 2022
No comments!
Sanju Samson & Suryakumar Yadav Fans Watching Shikhar Dhawan Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli bite the Dust against Friendly Spin of Bangladeshi Bowlers in the 1st ODI be like#INDvsBAN#INDvBAN#sanjusamon#BANvIND#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/2R7nmuMFID— MTvalluvan (@MTvalluvan) December 4, 2022
OK>
Thank you Shikhar Dhawan— Ritvicc (@ritviccc) December 4, 2022
