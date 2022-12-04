BAN vs IND | Twitter advocates to drop 'out of form' Shikhar Dhawan after bizarre dismissal following attempted reverse sweep

Among the top three, Dhawan was the first to be dismissed in the sixth over bowled by Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Batting on seven off 17 balls, Dhawan tried to play a reverse sweep off a flat delivery on the off stump. The left-hander opener did not get the connection right, as the ball bounced a bit more than he expected, causing the ball to hit him on his wrist before it ricocheted onto the stumps. Miraz was delighted after scalping the prized wicket, while Dhawan, struggling to find his good old rhythm, returned to the pavilion in dismay.