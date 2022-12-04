BAN vs IND | Twitter in awe of Virat Kohli’s spectacular one-handed catch to fittingly give Shakib Al Hasan ‘tit for tat’

Today at 5:39 PM
By improving his fitness and athleticism, Virat Kohli has become a role model for many who closely follow cricket and want to make a career out of it. The 34-year-old made headlines again on Sunday by taking a stunning catch at cover to dismiss Shakib Al Hasan, who earlier starred with the ball.
After being bowled out for 186 in 41.2 overs, India were in a tough position against Bangladesh on Sunday in the first ODI of the three-match series in Mirpur. The Rohit Sharma-led side still managed to stage a valiant effort with the ball, restricting Bangladesh to 95/3 at the end of 23 overs. Yet, having got Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim in the mix, it was still Bangladesh’s game to lose.
During the 24th over of Bangladesh’s innings, however, something magical happened that attracted a lot of attention. Shakib, who returned excellent figures of 10-2-36-5, played a a drive through cover off Washington Sundar in an attempt to get a boundary. However, Virat Kohli, who was stunned earlier after an outrageous effort from Litton Das, ensured his return to the pavilion to leave the Mirpur crowd in shock. The former India skipper flung to his right and plucked the ball with one hand in a stylish manner that left Shakib speechless as well. Kohli himself, meanwhile, could not hold back at his laughter in acknowledgement of the ridiculous catch as his teammates came to congratulate him.
Unsurprisingly, Twitter went berserk after Kohli’s efforts and offered their straightforward opinion-- the catch was simply required from Virat, knowing that he too was dismissed courtesy of superb fielding.
