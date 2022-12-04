BAN vs IND | Twitter in awe of Virat Kohli’s spectacular one-handed catch to fittingly give Shakib Al Hasan ‘tit for tat’

During the 24th over of Bangladesh’s innings, however, something magical happened that attracted a lot of attention. Shakib, who returned excellent figures of 10-2-36-5, played a a drive through cover off Washington Sundar in an attempt to get a boundary. However, Virat Kohli, who was stunned earlier after an outrageous effort from Litton Das, ensured his return to the pavilion to leave the Mirpur crowd in shock. The former India skipper flung to his right and plucked the ball with one hand in a stylish manner that left Shakib speechless as well. Kohli himself, meanwhile, could not hold back at his laughter in acknowledgement of the ridiculous catch as his teammates came to congratulate him.