BAN vs IND | Twitter lauds acrobatic Litton Das’ stunning grab that leaves Virat Kohli in absolute shock

Batting on nine off 15 balls, Kohli tried to drive Shakib Al Hasan through cover in the 11th over. However, the Indian talismanic batter did not reach the pitch of the ball, forcing him to play with one hand. But Litton, placed at extra cover, flew to his right in an attempt to grab the ball, and successfully passed the mission by clutching it in his right hand. Kohli did not expect such a spectacular effort from Litton, who accused him of fake fielding less than a month ago during their contest at the T20 World Cup in Australia, and was left with eyes wide open before walking back to the dugout.