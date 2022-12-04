BAN vs IND | Twitter lauds acrobatic Litton Das’ stunning grab that leaves Virat Kohli in absolute shock

Today at 1:07 PM
Fans don’t often see players get amazed by the opposition’s outrageous efforts on the field, although they talk about them later on. Such a rare scene occurred in Dhaka that left Virat Kohli in complete disbelief as Litton Das took a goalkeeper-esque catch with his right hand to dismiss him.
Having scored 49/3 in 11 overs, India were in tatters against Bangladesh on Sunday in the first ODI in Dhaka. After Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli returned to the pavilion as well to make things worse for the Men in Blue. However, unlike Dhawan and Rohit, Kohli did not do anything wrong to throw his wicket away. Rather, it was Bangladesh skipper Litton Das’ brilliance that forced his early departure.
Batting on nine off 15 balls, Kohli tried to drive Shakib Al Hasan through cover in the 11th over. However, the Indian talismanic batter did not reach the pitch of the ball, forcing him to play with one hand. But Litton, placed at extra cover, flew to his right in an attempt to grab the ball, and successfully passed the mission by clutching it in his right hand. Kohli did not expect such a spectacular effort from Litton, who accused him of fake fielding less than a month ago during their contest at the T20 World Cup in Australia, and was left with eyes wide open before walking back to the dugout.
What a catch! Is it a bird or a plane?
December 4, 2022
Early loss!
India lost the wicket of @imVkohli at the team score of 49 in their first ODI against Bangladesh as a tribute to RCB's 49 all out against KKR in IPL 2017. @daniel86cricket@BCCI @BCBtigers @Sah75official#INDvsBAN #Cricket— Reyan Shafi (@reyannshafi) December 4, 2022
Happiness left the chat!
Reaction after Virat Kohli’s wicket....— Halo(Azreal ka Simp) (@Halo_BMarmy) December 4, 2022
Sunday barbad benstoks 🥺😔 pic.twitter.com/aMzUL8jWGL
Because he's a King over there!
Everytime, When #ViratKohli gets out, Why does it feel that the ball was unplayable or the fielder did some amazing stuff.— FilmyKeeda (@VK_SRK_) December 4, 2022
It's never a simple wicket of @imVkohli .#BANvIND #INDvsBAN #Bangladesh
Great to watch him take great wkts!
Shakib-al-hasan is the only bowler who taken Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli both wicket in ODI twice. #shaKING#BANvIND— Kamrul Hasan Hridoy (@Kamrul__Hridoy) December 4, 2022
Leaving bye!
Mood after Kohli's wicket! #INDvBAN #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/RVtRFlAKQ0— Ana de Armas stan (@abhithecomic) December 4, 2022
Very pro-active catch from Das ka Mass!
Happy ga undu mawaa @imVkohli— Anji Theegala (@anjitheegala) December 4, 2022
Wicket paddaaka kaasepu undachu gaa... Das ga adhem stunner raa 🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️#IndvsBan
Haha! Yes :D :D
That wicket of Virat Kohli must be added into Liton Das's tally!— Suchit Deshmukh (@suchit_d) December 4, 2022
Incredible catch 🤯
No doubt in it!
Virat Kohli is the greatest player ever to play this beautiful sport called cricket, go argue with a wall if you disagree.#INDvsBAN #KingKohli pic.twitter.com/SYDylHb5SA— Hammad. (@primebabar) December 4, 2022
Comeback harder King!
Sun will rise again on 8/12/22.💥 pic.twitter.com/jkHP1KXMpa— VIRAT KOHLI.❤️✨ (@jagadeesh_sky) December 4, 2022
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.