BAN vs IND | Twitter lauds acrobatic Litton Das' stunning grab that leaves Virat Kohli in absolute shock

Litton Das’ stunning grab leaves Virat Kohli in absolute shock.

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 1:07 PM

Fans don’t often see players get amazed by the opposition’s outrageous efforts on the field, although they talk about them later on. Such a rare scene occurred in Dhaka that left Virat Kohli in complete disbelief as Litton Das took a goalkeeper-esque catch with his right hand to dismiss him.

Having scored 49/3 in 11 overs, India were in tatters against Bangladesh on Sunday in the first ODI in Dhaka. After Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli returned to the pavilion as well to make things worse for the Men in Blue. However, unlike Dhawan and Rohit, Kohli did not do anything wrong to throw his wicket away. Rather, it was Bangladesh skipper Litton Das’ brilliance that forced his early departure.

Batting on nine off 15 balls, Kohli tried to drive Shakib Al Hasan through cover in the 11th over. However, the Indian talismanic batter did not reach the pitch of the ball, forcing him to play with one hand. But Litton, placed at extra cover, flew to his right in an attempt to grab the ball, and successfully passed the mission by clutching it in his right hand. Kohli did not expect such a spectacular effort from Litton, who accused him of fake fielding less than a month ago during their contest at the T20 World Cup in Australia, and was left with eyes wide open before walking back to the dugout.

