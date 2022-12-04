BAN vs IND | Twitter reacts as Mehidy Hasan Miraz propels Bangladesh to outstanding one-wicket over India

A gritty 39-ball 38 from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, coupled with Mustafizur Rahman’s steady 11-ball 10 not out, helped Bangladesh complete a memorable 1-wicket win against India in the first ODI of the three-match series in Mirpur. The Tigers, despite skittling India for 186 in 41.2 overs, struggled to reach the target, courtesy of an inspiring bowling performance by the Indian attack, led by Mohammed Siraj (3/32). However, it was not enough for the Men in Blue as Miraz and Mustafizur recovered Bangladesh from 136/9 before eventually taking them past the finishing line.