BAN vs IND | Twitter reacts as Mehidy Hasan Miraz propels Bangladesh to outstanding one-wicket over India

Mehidy Hasan Miraz propels Bangladesh to outstanding one-wicket over India.

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 7:32 PM

Bangladesh held their nerves to register a remarkable 1-wicket win over India in the first ODI on Sunday at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. They restricted the star-studded Indian batting unit to 186, and dramatically saw off the target in 46 overs, thanks to Mehidy Hazan Miraz’s efforts.

A gritty 39-ball 38 from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, coupled with Mustafizur Rahman’s steady 11-ball 10 not out, helped Bangladesh complete a memorable 1-wicket win against India in the first ODI of the three-match series in Mirpur. The Tigers, despite skittling India for 186 in 41.2 overs, struggled to reach the target, courtesy of an inspiring bowling performance by the Indian attack, led by Mohammed Siraj (3/32). However, it was not enough for the Men in Blue as Miraz and Mustafizur recovered Bangladesh from 136/9 before eventually taking them past the finishing line. 

Earlier in the match, KL Rahul top-scored for India with a 70-ball 73, laced with five fours and four sixes but received little support from the others. Rohit Sharma (27 off 31 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (24 off 39 balls) had decent starts but failed to convert them into anything substantial. For Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan damaged India the most, taking 5/36, while Ebadot Hossain provided him with able support (4/47).

The second ODI between the two sides will take place at the same venue on December 7.

Take a bow, Indian team.

Great to watch class players perform so poor!

They will come back stronger!

Hehehehe!

True! GOAT of match!

:|

Sad! Crying? Nah happens!

Gotta feel sad for entire team & appreciate Mehidy for his effort!

LOL!!!!!!

Ok noted.

