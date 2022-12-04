PAK vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Joe Root proving his eligibility for the IPL by erroneously deciding to bat left-handed

Today at 3:16 PM
The greatest sportspersons always have an instinctive streak about them that sees them carry out unusually amusing actions on the field, albeit there is always a method to their madness. Joe Root turned up the ante in the Test against Pakistan by taking guard as a left-hander to tackle spinners.
The first Test between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has reached an exciting phase on day four where all three results seem possible. After England had posted 657 in the first innings, Pakistan fought valiantly to hand them a lead of just 78 runs. Gauging that less than two days are left in the match, the visitors decided to push for a result and once again went gung-ho in their second batting innings albeit with less success this time. However, while the likes of Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope failed, former skipper Joe Root showed up and not only scored big runs but also fetched them in ways that one could simply never imagine of the star batter.
The right-hander had already raced to his half-century off 48 deliveries when Zahid Mahmood came on to bowl the 23rd over. As the bowler took his mark, Joe Root seemed to not be ready yet to face the delivery. Except he definitely was. The 31-year-old had suddenly taken guard as a left-hander with no immediate provocation or explanation and awaited the leg-spinner to deliver the ball. On his first attempt, he swept the ball away harmlessly before his experiment backfired almost immediately. Root tried a sweep once again, only to sky the ball towards mid-wicket. However, Naseem Shah could not hold onto the chance allowing Root to swap strikes and end his shenanigans for the time being.
Even though Root did not resort to the same tactics again in the match, he kept on trying the reverse-sweep time and again throughout his remaining time on the pitch before eventually succumbing to a top edge for a well-made 73(69). Root's unconventional method to score runs, despite having a reputation as a highly conventional test batsman, grabbed many eyeballs across the world. Twitterati was quick to jump on the bandwagon as well, with the emotion of tweets ranging from jest, confusion, and surprise to even anger at what England's approach has led to Test cricket.
