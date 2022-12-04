PAK vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Joe Root proving his eligibility for the IPL by erroneously deciding to bat left-handed

The right-hander had already raced to his half-century off 48 deliveries when Zahid Mahmood came on to bowl the 23rd over. As the bowler took his mark, Joe Root seemed to not be ready yet to face the delivery. Except he definitely was. The 31-year-old had suddenly taken guard as a left-hander with no immediate provocation or explanation and awaited the leg-spinner to deliver the ball. On his first attempt, he swept the ball away harmlessly before his experiment backfired almost immediately. Root tried a sweep once again, only to sky the ball towards mid-wicket. However, Naseem Shah could not hold onto the chance allowing Root to swap strikes and end his shenanigans for the time being.