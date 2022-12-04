PAK vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Zahid Mahmood's lone stud nearly saving him in bizarrely close stumping call

Today at 1:40 PM
Cricket is a game of fine margins and at no point is the fact more evident than during potential stumping and run-out incidents. Zahid Mahmood would know that all too well after he was undone by Ollie Pope taking off the bails just moments after a single stud of his was resting inside the crease.
Pakistan fought back valiantly in the opening Test against England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, leaving the encounter hanging in the balance at Lunch on day four. The visitors had tallied a mammoth total of 657 on the back of a record four centurions, scoring at a stunning run rate of 6.50, but failed to capitalize on it with their bowling largely due to the flat track on offer. Both host openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam ul Haq reached triple digits before skipper Babar Azam added his name to the list with a ton of his own.
At one stage, the hosts looked like they could even surpass the opposition's score, only to be undone by a brilliant Will Jacks taking six wickets in his debut match. The off-spinner's most spectacular moment came in the 154th over of the second innings when he got rid of fellow debutant Zahid Mahmood which was incidentally his fifth wicket. Jacks delivered a fullish delivery outside off stump, almost at yorker length, to which Mahmood absurdly attempted a reverse sweep.
However, the tailender was beaten all ends up as the ball floated into Ollie Pope's hand who was quick to notice Mahmood was not inside his crease. The wicket-keeper quickly took off the bails showing great instincts while the batter made minimal effort to drag his foot inside the line in time. Initial replays seemed to show the foot was on the line albeit it seemed too close to call correctly. Things became even more interesting when the broadcasters switched to the stump cam.
The unique viewpoint revealed a single stud of Mahmood's shoe was resting on the ground for a brief moment after he had played the shot, nearly saving him a walk back to the pavilion. However, the stud eventually took off a little to which Pope responded by quickly disturbing the stumps. The third umpire took quite his time with the replays, as they dragged on for nearly five minutes before he was satisfied enough to declare the batsman out much to the Twitterati's amusement.
