PAK vs ENG | Twitter and Babar Azam doff their hat to Ben Stokes as his bold captaincy forces England to historic 74-run triumph in Rawalpindi

Batting first, England came out all guns blazing and took advantage of the batters' paradise to pile on 657 runs with a record four centurions in the same innings. The Men in Green, in response, refused to back down as they cut down the lead to just 78 runs and with less than two days remaining, a result seemed unlikely. However, Ben Stokes, headlining a new brand of cricket alongside head coach Brendon McCullum where the team goes for a result regardless of the possibility of losing, etched out a gung-ho strategy for the batsmen as they declared on 264/7, having scored the runs 7.36 runs an over.