PAK vs ENG | Twitter chants 'qudrat ka nizam' after Ollie Robinson's searing inswinger fails to dislodge Naseem Shah's bails despite hitting stumps

The 19-year-old had little chance of survival against an on-song Robinson and was on the receiving end of a magical delivery straight up. A searing inswinger pitcher pitched up to the stumps shaped back-in from way outside the line to clip the off stump and fly towards the keeper. Robinson almost set out to celebrate with his arms extended, only to realize the bails had not moved an inch. The bowler was left in complete shock as he turned to the wicket-keeper and the umpire wide-eyed, almost as if appealing to be handed a wicket for the effort he had produced. The bizarre incident perfectly encapsulated the essence of the Test and left Twiteratti in awe of the action unfolding in Rawalpindi.