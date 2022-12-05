PAK vs ENG | Twitter chants 'qudrat ka nizam' after Ollie Robinson's searing inswinger fails to dislodge Naseem Shah's bails despite hitting stumps

Today at 5:01 PM
Talent and hard work go a long way in winning Tests, but they aren't enough in themselves to force positive results without the crucial element of luck. Ollie Robinson nearly guaranteed victory for England on day five by clipping Naseem Shah's stumps, only for the bails to stay intact miraculously.
The first Test between England and Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium would go down as one of the most chaotic encounters in the game's modern history, featuring unconventional batting, bits of extraordinary bowling, brilliant catches and bizarre incidents keeping audiences in the lurk. After an almighty struggle, the visitors finally managed to break through late in the day during the final session of the game but victory eluded them after an absurdly fortunate event handed Pakistan a lifeline to fight for a draw.
The European contingent persisted with the old ball after lunch, even as the Men in Green required just 86 runs with five wickets in hand and two set batsmen on the pitch. The reliable Ollie Robinson was handed the ball in the 81st over and lo and behold, the right arm quick delivered with his second ball itself. Bowling to Salman Agha Ali looking solid on 30 runs off 63 deliveries, Robinson produced a vicious reverse swinging delivery that nipped back in sharply towards the stumps. The late movement completely bamboozled Ali, leaving him stuck on the crease while the Kookaburra rattled into his pads. A DRS appeal saw the batter return to the pavilion, exposing the tail and bringing Naseem Shah to the crease.
The 19-year-old had little chance of survival against an on-song Robinson and was on the receiving end of a magical delivery straight up. A searing inswinger pitcher pitched up to the stumps shaped back-in from way outside the line to clip the off stump and fly towards the keeper. Robinson almost set out to celebrate with his arms extended, only to realize the bails had not moved an inch. The bowler was left in complete shock as he turned to the wicket-keeper and the umpire wide-eyed, almost as if appealing to be handed a wicket for the effort he had produced. The bizarre incident perfectly encapsulated the essence of the Test and left Twiteratti in awe of the action unfolding in Rawalpindi.
