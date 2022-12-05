PAK vs ENG | Twitter cherishes gripping thriller after Keaton Jennings screamer turns Test on its head making all results possible

Bowling to the well-set Saud Shakeel who had looked solid as a well till the moment, batting on 76 off 158 deliveries, Robinson was afforded an attacking field by Stokes involving five men in catching positions in a semi-circle around the batter, including two slips and a gully. The tall bowler dragged a delivery wide around length, tempting Shakeel into a drive, but the ball rushed onto the bat as he failed to get over the Kookaburra. The ball popped off his bat and looped towards cover, only to be grabbed from a thin air by a diving Keaton Jennings. The substitute fielder flew to his right and grabbed the red cherry with both hands even as his body was completely suspended in the air.