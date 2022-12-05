PAK vs ENG | Twitter cherishes gripping thriller after Keaton Jennings screamer turns Test on its head making all results possible

Today at 2:37 PM
There are few things more exciting in cricket than Tests where the game is hanging in the balance and all three results are up for grabs come the final session. England's bold decision to declare early might pay off for them after Keaton Jennings' one-handed blinder earned them a shot at victory.
The first Test between England and Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is approaching a thrilling conclusion despite the deadbeat pitch on offer for the majority of the game, courtesy of some great attacking cricket by the visitors and commendable resilience by the hosts in the face of adversity. At the time of writing, the Men in Green's scorecard reads 210/5 -- 123 runs off the target with a little over 50 overs scheduled to play until stumps. Thus, while either team could end up emerging victorious or play out a suspenseful draw, the hosts looked in complete control not so long ago until a moment of genius completely flipped the equation.
England managed to snare the wicket of Mohammad Rizwan shortly after Lunch, ending a crucial partnership of 87 runs but that only brought Azhar Ali to the crease. The duo of Ben Stokes and James Anderson toiled hard but the batting pair looked comfortable, foreshadowing another long partnership for the hosts and a potentially match-winning one. However, the skipper decided to bring Ollie Robinson into the attack in the 62nd over and the all-rounder just took two deliveries to turn the tables.
Bowling to the well-set Saud Shakeel who had looked solid as a well till the moment, batting on 76 off 158 deliveries, Robinson was afforded an attacking field by Stokes involving five men in catching positions in a semi-circle around the batter, including two slips and a gully. The tall bowler dragged a delivery wide around length, tempting Shakeel into a drive, but the ball rushed onto the bat as he failed to get over the Kookaburra. The ball popped off his bat and looped towards cover, only to be grabbed from a thin air by a diving Keaton Jennings. The substitute fielder flew to his right and grabbed the red cherry with both hands even as his body was completely suspended in the air.
They say catches win matches and it remains to be seen whether the phrase will come true for the English, but either way Twiteratti has been completely hooked to the proceedings on offer.
Out of no where!
December 5, 2022
Brilliant field placing
That was brilliant field placing from Stokes. Robinson bowled to the plan and Jennings executed a super catch. Great cricket all round. #PAKvENG— Jigar Mehta (@jigsactin) December 5, 2022
Worst cricket
Now you will see worst cricket from Pakistan. Which is the mentality of this team #PakistanCricket #PAKvENG— Thinker (@Apkabhai09) December 5, 2022
Making things happen
Robinson making things happen in Pindi... A well set batsman Saud Shakeel departs for 76— Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) December 5, 2022
Pakistan 198-5 #PAKvENG
Well played
You Gotta Be Kidding Me,Saud Is Gone -Well Played Man ,But It’s Now It’s Looking Tough,TBH…..#PAKvENG— Alyan Adil 🇵🇰 (@ialyanadil56) December 5, 2022
Brave cricket
Fortune favours the brave 👏 #PAKvENG . Declared with par score , attacking field 🙌🏻.. whatever the result England is the winner.— greywind (@Manorithik) December 5, 2022
Mindset
No one but ourselves to blame if we lose from here. Should have attacked the pacers too. That’s what defensive mindset gets you @TheRealPCB #PAKvENG— S Hussain (@sabee_7) December 5, 2022
Credit him
So much credit to Stokes for the attacking fields. A ring of pressure all around the left-hander, and it told in the end.#PAKvENG— Laila Sabha (@LailaSabha) December 5, 2022
Massive wicket
That was a massive wicket by #Ribinson. Brilliant field placement by #Stokes and sub fielder #jennings takes an excellent catch to dismiss #Shakeel on 76. #PAKvENG— Chandan (@Chandan3) December 5, 2022
Honey trapping
Fourth innings honey-trapping a chasing team is an ancient art all its own, but England could not have got into this position without Bazball #PAKvENG— Daniel Brettig 🏏 (@danbrettig) December 5, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.