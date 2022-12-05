PAK vs ENG | Twitter suspects erroneous DRS showing ball bouncing over on dead Rawalpindi track to hand Pakistan lifeline

Today at 4:09 PM
DRS is both a bane and a boon in cricket, for it adds an element of intricacy and precision but at the same time produces some hard-to-digest decisions, raising questions over its reliance. England on day five scalped the crucial wicket of Agha Ali, only for the decision to be bizarrely overturned.
The first Test between England and Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium headed to an exciting close on day five, with all three results seeming pretty much equally probable at the start of the third session. While the hosts require 86 runs for victory, the English need just five scalps to script a famous win. However, given the halts in play due to bad light on the previous four days, an early close of play might even mean the game ends in a draw. Nevertheless, the situation could have been a lot different had fortune been on the side of the English in the final two overs before Tea.
After a relentless attack by pace, including a 10-over spell by skipper Ben Stokes himself, that fetched the side two important wickets, England finally turned to Jack Leach for the penultimate over of the session. The off-spinner bowled a relatively quiet over until the final delivery. Leach pitched a ball at length, tempting the well-set Salman Agha Ali into a slog sweep, only for the batter to mistime it entirely as the ball travelled straight on to catch him in the gut. At first glance, Ali seemed to have been caught plumb in front and the umpire agreed as he raised his finger.
However, given the tail awaited after him, Agha Ali resorted to taking the DRS appeal. Once the initial checks were done, there was a long delay and after what seemed like an eternity, the big screens finally displayed the ball tracking. While the ball was pitching in line and the impact was in front, it surprisingly jumped over the wickets and missed the stumps by quite some margin. What made the trajectory seem even more suspicious was the fact that the pitch had till then been extremely slow and the Kookaburra had been keeping low, provoking Twiteratti to take to social media to express their doubts over the absurd decision.
How on Earth!?
December 5, 2022
Unbelievable
December 5, 2022
How over stumps!
I’m still baffled by that Salman wicket! How on earth isit going over the stumps? #PAKvENG— Jord (@jordsufc_x) December 5, 2022
Plumb LBW
That was Plumb LBW...— Humerous (🦴 ) doctor (@Gaurabeyyyyy) December 5, 2022
Meanwhile Stokes and co:#PAKvENG #WTC23 pic.twitter.com/bDW1zul3vJ
Fixed
That was a FIXED review... #cheating #PAKvENG #PAKvsEng— Shaheen Taori (@Mai_bhi_expert) December 5, 2022
Not out!
Oh!! Not out— Umair Ijaz (@UmairIjaz_) December 5, 2022
It's unbelievable#Drs#PAKvENG
DRS failed
DRS has failed there. It has picked up the wrong impact point. #PAKvENG— FplMattKro (@JKro87) December 5, 2022
Pure cheating
This is called pure cheating, How this bounce is even possible on this pitch?— राhul Hingonekar ✪ (@RHingonekar) December 5, 2022
#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/Kc1vYF1hSO
Dead pitch
One of the slowest, lowest pitches you'd ever see and DRS says that's going over the top. Ok. #PAKVENG— LachlanB_ 🌏✈️🏈🏏 (@LachlanB_) December 5, 2022
How the hell?
How the hell is that going over ?! DRS is a joke #PAKvENG— Brett Graham (@worldofBG) December 5, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.