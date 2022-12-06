IND vs BAN | Rohit Sharma would be disappointed with fielding, states Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik is of the opinion that Rohit Sharma would be disappointed with his fielders as they should have grabbed the half chances in the crunch moments of the first ODI against Bangladesh. Karthik further emphasized that the team should bat according to the surface in the remaining games.

After their semi-final exit from the T20 World Cup 2022, India has been going through poor form losing an ODI series against New Zealand. The team is yet to get back to winning ways still as they also lost the first ODI against Bangladesh by one wicket. Batting first, the Indian team was wrapped up for 186 as only four batters touched double digits. KL Rahul was the highest run-scorer with 73 for India.

The encounter eventually turned out to be a thriller with Bangladesh building a crucial last-wicket partnership to take them over the finishing line, led by Mehidiy Hasan Miraj's splendid unbeaten knock of 38. Speaking about the fixture, Dinesh Karthik opined that Rohit would be disappointed with his fielders as they missed a few opportunities. He also stated that the batters should bat according to the playing conditions on offer.

“He would be disappointed with the fielding. You would expect more from the fielders. In those clutch moments you want those half chances taken and don't want to give away easy boundaries,” Karthik stated to Cricbuzz.

"He will definitely have a word with the batters, tell them that I know it's one blip but we are going to experience these wickets in the next couple of games as well. So let us figure out. Let us not think about 300-320, be realistic about what we can get and bat towards that as the goal.”

After setting a target of 187 for the hosts, it looked like India would lose the match in a one-sided affair. However, the bowlers almost pulled off an unlikely victory as they reduced the opposition to 136/9 but the last wicket stand between Mehidy Hasan Miraj and Mustafizur Rahman helped the Tigers secure the triumph. Mohammed Siraj scalped three wickets while Kuldeep Sen and Washington Sundar scalped a couple of wickets each. Karthik also stated that Rohit must be praising his bowlers as they brought the team back into the game.

“He must be crediting the bowlers. He knows they brought them back in the game. In many ways they delivered for the first 40 overs, that is the 80 per cent of the bowling,” he stated.