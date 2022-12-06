Ramesh Powar removed as India Women head coach, Hrishikesh Kanitkar takes over as batting coach

Ramesh Powar has been removed as India women's cricket team head coach by the BCCI and has been appointed at the National Cricket Academy as a spin bowling coach. His replacement hasn't been announced albeit Hrishikesh Kanitkar is set to take over the team in the meanwhile as its new batting coach.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided to revamp the coaching panel for the Indian women's cricket team just two months ahead of the ICC World T20 by removing Ramesh Powar from the position of head coach. The veteran was appointed to the post for a second time in May 2021 but will now ply his trade at the National Cricket Academy under VVS Laxman as a spin bowling coach. The women's team, meanwhile, will be led by newly-appointed batting coach and former Indian player Hrishikesh Kanitkar for the time being until a replacement head coach is announced,

"Ramesh Powar, former Head Coach of the senior women's team will join VVS Laxman, Head Cricket, National Cricket Academy and will switch to men's cricket as part of the restructuring module of the BCCI," the BCCI stated in a release.

"The BCCI on Monday (Tuesday) announced the appointment of Hrishikesh Kanitkar as the Batting Coach of the Senior Women's cricket team. Mr. Kanitkar will join the team from the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia starting 9th December in Mumbai," it further added.

"With Powar coming on-board, we are sure he will bring his expertise and experience to the National Cricket Academy. Having worked in domestic, age-group cricket and the international circuit, I am sure he will play an active role in the betterment of the game. I look forward to working with him in his new role at the NCA," NCA head VVS Laxman said of the change.

Kanitkar played two Tests and 34 ODIs for India, managing a solitary half-century in his international career. His immediate assignment with the women's team would be a five-match T20I series against Australia at the home beginning December 9. However, the major challenge on the cards is the World T20 in South Africa in February, which will be preceded by a tri-series involving the West Indies and the hosts in East London just ahead of the marquee event.

"I see tremendous prospects in this team and we have a good mix of youth and experience. I believe this team is ready for the challenge ahead. We have a few marquee events coming up and it is going to be exciting for the team and myself as batting coach," Kanitkar said of his appointment.

Under Powar, India managed to win the Asia Cup and bag the silver medal at Commonwealth Games 2022, as well as break Australia's record 26-match unbeaten streak in ODIs but failed to make an impact at the 50-over World Cup earlier this year where they exited in the group stages itself.

"Over the years I have worked closely with some of the stalwarts of the game and upcoming talents of the country. With my new role at the NCA, I will be looking to take forward my experience over the years to help build talent for the future. I look forward to working in tandem with Laxman for the further development of the game and bench strength," Powar said of his new role.