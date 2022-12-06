Twitter reacts to Hasan Ali charging at fans taunting him after Club game

Today at 12:43 PM
Even the best cricketers get disturbed due to the trolling from spectators. Hasan Ali got engaged in such an incident when he lost his cool and almost displayed his violent side charging towards people in the crowd who were constantly mocking him for his past performances in a club cricket game.
Hasan Ali has been a part of controversies throughout his career and he has added one more incident to that count during a local club game in Pakistan. The pacer was not considered for the T20 World Cup due to a dip in his form recently. The speedster got engaged in a controversial moment while playing in the Arif Wala.
Hasan was constantly taunted for dropping the crucial catch of Matthew Wade in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021 by the spectators. Also, the crowd reminded him of not being considered for the national team and that triggered the cricketer. After the conclusion of the match, he was seen charging towards the crowd in anger and almost hit them. The other people present at the venue pulled him back and stopped him from doing so.
Twitterati was quick to take note of Hasan Ali’s angry version and they criticized him for his behaviour.
He's gonna smeshh you boissss!
pic.twitter.com/JQRdPUiTuA#hasanali #PAKvsENG— Shivam Rajvanshi (@social_timepass) December 5, 2022
Not today!
Hassan Ali had a fight with the rude crowd of Arifwala city💔 pic.twitter.com/9Epyg3atwP— Muhammad Noman (@nomanedits) December 4, 2022
Very poor from spectators!
Tameez ni hy yr logon myn... Intl star hy wo tumhara....— mudassir jabbar (@crick_frik) December 3, 2022
Hmmm!
Loray ka star BC— Muhammad Hasan (@Muhamma73887961) December 5, 2022
Not a manner!
So disappointing ! This is not how you treat your players— Arooma (@Theory33604348) December 4, 2022
What they did was inapproriate!
Pakistani spectators can be pretty savage in their teasing especially their own team 😜— viswanath gundappa (@vishyey) December 5, 2022
Sometimes it goes hard!
Fully support Hasan here. They were taunting him for long.— Sunderdeep - Volklub (@volklub) December 5, 2022
He's still a human with emotions!
He is star y should he behave like this— aamir (@mramirhadi) December 5, 2022
Hahahahhahahahahahahahhaha!
G**d tod deni thi— cricholic (@cricholic2) December 3, 2022
Exactly!
U can troll the players but these type of stupid crowds doesn't deserve international players.— Tayyab Ishfaq Abbasi (@DeviLhunmaiiin) December 4, 2022
They should have shown the world how to treat your international stars💔
Hassan as a person is a wonderful human being
Thought same
Shouldn’t have held him back.— Bye Bye Saqlain (@filfoden786) December 3, 2022
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.