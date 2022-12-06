More Options

Twitter reacts to Hasan Ali charging at fans taunting him after Club game

Hasan Ali was seen getting angry at fans in a local club game

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 12:43 PM

Even the best cricketers get disturbed due to the trolling from spectators. Hasan Ali got engaged in such an incident when he lost his cool and almost displayed his violent side charging towards people in the crowd who were constantly mocking him for his past performances in a club cricket game.

Hasan Ali has been a part of controversies throughout his career and he has added one more incident to that count during a local club game in Pakistan. The pacer was not considered for the T20 World Cup due to a dip in his form recently. The speedster got engaged in a controversial moment while playing in the Arif Wala. 

Hasan was constantly taunted for dropping the crucial catch of Matthew Wade in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021 by the spectators. Also, the crowd reminded him of not being considered for the national team and that triggered the cricketer. After the conclusion of the match, he was seen charging towards the crowd in anger and almost hit them. The other people present at the venue pulled him back and stopped him from doing so. 

Twitterati was quick to take note of Hasan Ali’s angry version and they criticized him for his behaviour.

He's gonna smeshh you boissss!

Not today!

Very poor from spectators!

Hmmm!

Not a manner!

What they did was inapproriate!

Sometimes it goes hard!

He's still a human with emotions!

Hahahahhahahahahahahahhaha!

Exactly!

Thought same

