AUS vs WI| Pat Cummins ruled out of Adelaide Test, Steve Smith to captain Australia

Today at 9:48 AM
Australia have suffered a major blow ahead of the second Test against West Indies as skipper Pat Cummins will not play in the second Test as he is yet to recover from a thigh strain sustained during the first game. Steve Smith will captain the side while Scott Boland will replace him in the lineup.
Australia started the Test series against West Indies with a win but they have suffered a blow ahead of the second game. Captain Pat Cummins is yet to recover from the thigh strain he picked up during the Perth Test.. The pacer was put through a running work of 40 minutes but he didn’t bowl. In his absence, Steve Smith will lead the side for the second time after last year’s fixture when Cummins was deemed to be in close contact with the Covid-19 case.
"Team medical staff commenced Cummins' recovery in Adelaide but selectors deemed there was not sufficient time for the fast bowler to be fully fit for the match, which starts tomorrow. Cummins is expected to return for the opening Test match against South Africa in Brisbane," a statement from Cricket Australia said.
Scott Boland will replace Cummins for the game and he is expected to shine with the ball in the Adelaide Test. Boland made an impressive Test debut at the MCG last year taking six wickets in the second innings against England. He scalped 18 wickets from three matches but has been away from the national side. He will now join forces with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood to form a formidable pace attack.
Cummins is expected to be fit in time for the first Test against South Africa which will start on December 17.
