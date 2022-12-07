AUS vs WI| Pat Cummins ruled out of Adelaide Test, Steve Smith to captain Australia

Australia started the Test series against West Indies with a win but they have suffered a blow ahead of the second game. Captain Pat Cummins is yet to recover from the thigh strain he picked up during the Perth Test.. The pacer was put through a running work of 40 minutes but he didn’t bowl. In his absence, Steve Smith will lead the side for the second time after last year’s fixture when Cummins was deemed to be in close contact with the Covid-19 case.