BAN vs IND | Twitter consoles Rohit Sharma after dropped catch leaves a cut on his finger

For India, the second over did not get off as brilliantly as it was in the first as Siraj conceded 10 off the first three balls, courtesy of a few lackluster deliveries. However, the right arm-quick came back immediately, keeping the ball in the outside off-stump corridor to find an outside edge of Anamul Haque’s bat. The ploy worked as the ball was going to the hands of Rohit Sharma, who placed himself in the second slip. But then the Indian skipper failed to cling onto it, turning a straightforward opportunity into a dropped catch. More importantly, he hurt himself in the process, and the replay showed his finger was bleeding.