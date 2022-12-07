BAN vs IND | Twitter consoles Rohit Sharma after dropped catch leaves a cut on his finger

Today at 12:22 PM
Players often receive prayers whenever something unfortunate happens on the cricket field. During India’s second ODI versus Bangladesh, Rohit Sharma, at the second slip, failed to take a simple catch of Anamul Haque’s, bowled by Mohammed Siraj, before he had to walk off due to a bleeding finger.
Having already 1-0 down in the three-match series, India must stage a solid all-round performance against Bangladesh in the second ODI in Mirpur to level things before they move on to the decider. After Bangladesh opted to bat, they began well, conceding 1 off the first over, bowled by Deepak Chahar. But then, in the following over, an incident occurred on the field that they did not anticipate at all.
For India, the second over did not get off as brilliantly as it was in the first as Siraj conceded 10 off the first three balls, courtesy of a few lackluster deliveries. However, the right arm-quick came back immediately, keeping the ball in the outside off-stump corridor to find an outside edge of Anamul Haque’s bat. The ploy worked as the ball was going to the hands of Rohit Sharma, who placed himself in the second slip. But then the Indian skipper failed to cling onto it, turning a straightforward opportunity into a dropped catch. More importantly, he hurt himself in the process, and the replay showed his finger was bleeding.
Rohit did not take much time to walk off the field for recovery, and Rajat Patidar came in as a substitute fielder. Later, a commentator, on air, gave an update on his development that he was taken to the hospital for an X-ray.
Wowwwww it's beri dangerous!!!
December 7, 2022
Osccar winning?
Catch drop chesi super acting chesav anna @ImRo45 😂😂#INDvBAN— 🦁 (@CM_Lokeshh) December 7, 2022
Hahaha! That was an easy catch.
When ever there is drop catch just follow @ImRo45 so you can escape from camera man#INDvsBangladesh— Narasimha Chowdary (@NarSi_04A0) December 7, 2022
LOL!
Catch drop endi ra nuvvu @ImRo45— VK (@1718fan) December 7, 2022
He hurt himself!
Rohit Sharma walks off the field hurt and bleeding after dropping Anamul's catch during India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Match! pic.twitter.com/YWf8rPtXu4— Cricket With Laresh (@Lareshhere) December 7, 2022
After going to dressing room in the mirror!
Why's not Rohit Sharma shouting at himself? He dropped an easy catch. pic.twitter.com/xaiYqvteOs— Ashutosh (@AshutoshPvt10) December 7, 2022
:|
Rohit Sharma, Risabh Pant both of them have really bad fitness the dropped catch didn't cost much but it's really terrible— Satyum Buryat (@BuryatSatyum) December 7, 2022
No comments!
Vadapav dropped a catch and left the field immediately— Crappy 🧛♂️ Minister (@KuchAduriBaat) December 7, 2022
And next moment wicket was taken
😅😂#RohitSharma #INDvBAN #BANvIND
Terrible!
Catch pattalekapoyav, paiga cheyyi kpsukunnav... Enduku ayya @ImRo45— Chivari ragalu (@SlowTsunami1) December 7, 2022
Ahh siraj gadu next ball ye wicket theesadu kabatti no damage done#BANvIND
hmmm!
Rohit Sharma is going off the field after being hit on the fingers.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 7, 2022
