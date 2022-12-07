More Options

BAN vs IND | Twitter consoles Rohit Sharma after dropped catch leaves a cut on his finger

Rohit Sharma's dropped catch leaves a cut on his finger

BAN vs IND | Twitter consoles Rohit Sharma after dropped catch leaves a cut on his finger

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 12:22 PM

Players often receive prayers whenever something unfortunate happens on the cricket field. During India’s second ODI versus Bangladesh, Rohit Sharma, at the second slip, failed to take a simple catch of Anamul Haque’s, bowled by Mohammed Siraj, before he had to walk off due to a bleeding finger.

Having already 1-0 down in the three-match series, India must stage a solid all-round performance against Bangladesh in the second ODI in Mirpur to level things before they move on to the decider. After Bangladesh opted to bat, they began well, conceding 1 off the first over, bowled by Deepak Chahar. But then, in the following over, an incident occurred on the field that they did not anticipate at all.

For India, the second over did not get off as brilliantly as it was in the first as Siraj conceded 10 off the first three balls, courtesy of a few lackluster deliveries. However, the right arm-quick came back immediately, keeping the ball in the outside off-stump corridor to find an outside edge of Anamul Haque’s bat. The ploy worked as the ball was going to the hands of Rohit Sharma, who placed himself in the second slip. But then the Indian skipper failed to cling onto it, turning a straightforward opportunity into a dropped catch. More importantly, he hurt himself in the process, and the replay showed his finger was bleeding.

Rohit did not take much time to walk off the field for recovery, and Rajat Patidar came in as a substitute fielder. Later, a commentator, on air, gave an update on his development that he was taken to the hospital for an X-ray.

