BAN vs IND | Twitter goes berserk after Umran Malik’s scorching 151Ks seed sends Najmul Hossain Shanto’s off-stump cartwheeling

Umran came to bowl in the match for the first time during the 12th over. He kept Shakib Al Hasan on the backfoot throughout the six balls, hitting the star Bangladesh all-rounder multiple times with his brute pace during the maiden. The last ball caught Shakib straight in the head serving as a warning signal to him as well as Najmul Hossain Shanto to play the quick cautiously. However, the plan did not work at all, courtesy of a sheer pacy delivery in the following over.