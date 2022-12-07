BAN vs IND | Twitter goes berserk after Umran Malik’s scorching 151Ks seed sends Najmul Hossain Shanto’s off-stump cartwheeling

Today at 1:01 PM
Only a few players in modern cricket can bowl in excess of 150 kph consistently, and Umran Malik finds himself in the top half of that chart. The 23-year-old showcased his sheer pace yet again by cleaning up Najmul Hossain Shanto with an express delivery on a dusty Mirpur pitch.
After a disappointing performance in the first ODI, India conjured up a decent start against Bangladesh on December 7 in Mirpur. The Men in Blue restricted the Tigers to 63/3 after 15 overs, with Mohammed Siraj leading the pack by scalping two wickets. However, the other wicket, which was taken by the returning Umran Malik, attracted a lot of attention due to the manner in which it occurred.
Umran came to bowl in the match for the first time during the 12th over. He kept Shakib Al Hasan on the backfoot throughout the six balls, hitting the star Bangladesh all-rounder multiple times with his brute pace during the maiden. The last ball caught Shakib straight in the head serving as a warning signal to him as well as Najmul Hossain Shanto to play the quick cautiously. However, the plan did not work at all, courtesy of a sheer pacy delivery in the following over.
Following the pacer’s pure domination earlier in the over, Shanto went into defensive mode to tackle Umran in the 14th over. The Jammu and Kashmir-born cricketer took full advantage of this change in momentum and bamboozled Shanto with a 151 kph scorcher. The batter tried to push for a single off-a-length delivery but completely missed the line before the Kookaburra uprooted the off-stump. In fact, the stump, on a dusty Mirpur track, went on to cartwheel as Umran kicked off the celebrations on bagging his first ODI wicket on Bangladesh soil.
Rocket!
THAT'S RAW PACE FOR YOU. FUCKING 151 KMPH. Umran Malik you beauty. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TW0X4hdagf— ” (@Sobuujj) December 7, 2022
Some serious pace this is!
December 7, 2022
Unplayble delivery!
A 151kmph cherry from Umran Malik cleans up the batsman. pic.twitter.com/OiudN54AHG— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 7, 2022
Cart wheel!
Stumps flying - Umran Malik is on fire. pic.twitter.com/96VUSGb23T— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 7, 2022
He has to walk back!
151 kmph from Umran Malik cleans up Shanto.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 7, 2022
Malik! :)
Mohammed Siraj: 140kph— Haroon (@hazharoon) December 4, 2022
Umran Malik: 145kph
Avesh Khan: 140kph
Mohsin Khan: 140kph
India need to back these bowlers instead of 130kph bowlers like Chahar and Thakur🤔#INDvBAN
India need to back this man!
Umran Malik cleaned up Shanto, Bangladesh now 3 down. Umran Malik picked wicket in his second over.— FAIZ FAZEL (@theFaizFazel) December 7, 2022
Definitely!
Future star :- Umran Malik— #Tinadatta #bb16 (@big_bull12) December 7, 2022
.#Indvsban
Proper two!
Siraj........ The Wicket Taker 🥎— Ꭾ𝖗𝖔𝖋𝖊𝖘𝖘𝖔𝖗 👨🏫 𝕶𝖔𝖍𝖑𝖎 (@Professor_vk_) December 7, 2022
Umran ..... Pace battery 🔋#BANvIND #Siraj #UmranMalik pic.twitter.com/G6MFwX3Dlk
🔥
Proper Pace is Pace 🔥💥🔥— Akash patel (@Akashpatel233) December 7, 2022
That was top class bowlling from #UmranMalik #INDvsBAN
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.