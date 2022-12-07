BAN vs IND | Twitter lauds KL Rahul after his excellent glovework ends Bangladesh’s record-breaking partnership

Today at 3:37 PM
Due to high demands from teams, players are often asked to take up multiple roles to make the lineup look more potent. In Rishabh Pant’s absence, India’s vice-captain KL Rahul was told to stand in behind the wickets, but the performance he provided was one worthy of a champion wicket-keeper.
KL Rahul has been India’s vice-captain in limited-overs cricket for quite a while now, and the 30-year-old was bestowed with the additional responsibility of wicket-keeping in the ongoing Bangladesh tour following Rishabh Pant’s injury. During the second ODI, his burden further increased after he was asked to lead the side owing to Rohit Sharma injuring himself during the second over of Bangladesh’s innings.
However, Rahul did not panic. In fact, what he produced during the 47th over of Bangladesh’s innings, after Mahmudullah and Mehidy Hasan Miraz had forged a valiant 148-run partnership to recover their side from 69/6, caught a lot of attention. Umran Malik bowled a shortish delivery outside the off stump and Mahmudullah, batting on 77 off 96 balls, tried to play it through the third man only to get a thick outside edge. Rahul reacted with lightning-sharp reflexes and dived across his right shoulder to grab a sharp catch.
Umran, as well as the rest of India’s players, were delighted to see Rahul grab the catch in an audacious manner, thus helping end the highest-ever partnership for Bangladesh against India for any wicket.
