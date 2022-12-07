BAN vs IND | Twitter lauds KL Rahul after his excellent glovework ends Bangladesh’s record-breaking partnership

However, Rahul did not panic. In fact, what he produced during the 47th over of Bangladesh’s innings, after Mahmudullah and Mehidy Hasan Miraz had forged a valiant 148-run partnership to recover their side from 69/6, caught a lot of attention. Umran Malik bowled a shortish delivery outside the off stump and Mahmudullah, batting on 77 off 96 balls, tried to play it through the third man only to get a thick outside edge. Rahul reacted with lightning-sharp reflexes and dived across his right shoulder to grab a sharp catch.