BAN vs IND | Twitter reacts to embarrassed KL Rahul not bothering to wait for umpire’s decision following plumb decision

KL Rahul departed cheaply vs Bangladesh.

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 6:04 PM

Due to modern technology and the usage of DRS, cricketers nowadays seek justification regardless of the on-field umpire’s decision. However, KL Rahul, during India’s second ODI, did not even bother for the umpire to give his decision after he was trapped for leg before by Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Chasing 272, India were in a spot of bother against Bangladesh on Wednesday in the second ODI of the three-match series in Mirpur. After 18 overs in the absence of injured Rohit Sharma, the Men in Blue could only muster 64 with the loss of three wickets. Stand-in skipper KL Rahul was at the crease, batting on 14 off 27 balls, along with Shreyas Iyer who was on 24 off 46 balls.

The onus was on Shreyas and Rahul to rebuild the innings as the duo were the only remaining specialist batters at that point. However, they failed to deliver, as Rahul attempted a paddle sweep against Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s tweaker in front of the stumps only for the ball to hit his pad. Rahul knew he was gone immediately after he failed to make any connection with the ball, and started to walk off even before the umpire raised his finger. Miraz was equally confident, as he did not even bother to look back and appeal to the umpire. 

