BAN vs IND | Twitter reacts to embarrassed KL Rahul not bothering to wait for umpire’s decision following plumb decision

The onus was on Shreyas and Rahul to rebuild the innings as the duo were the only remaining specialist batters at that point. However, they failed to deliver, as Rahul attempted a paddle sweep against Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s tweaker in front of the stumps only for the ball to hit his pad. Rahul knew he was gone immediately after he failed to make any connection with the ball, and started to walk off even before the umpire raised his finger. Miraz was equally confident, as he did not even bother to look back and appeal to the umpire.