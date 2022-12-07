BAN vs IND | Twitter reacts to injured Rohit Sharma’s desperate attempt going in vain as India lose ODI series in Bangladesh

India closed at 266/9 in their chase of 272 against Bangladesh on Wednesday in the second ODI in Mirpur, thus losing by five runs. Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel batted brilliantly, scoring 82 runs off 102 balls and a run-a-ball 56 respectively to rescue India from 65/4. However, they received little support from others, which brought Rohit Sharma to the middle despite being in the hospital during the match’s first innings for an X-ray after injuring his left thumb on the field. The Indian skipper fought single-handedly in the end, scoring 51 off 28 balls, lacing his knock with five sixes and three fours, but it was not enough to take his side past the finishing line. With the result, Bangladesh registered their second successive ODI series win over India at home.