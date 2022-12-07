More Options

BAN vs IND | Twitter reacts to injured Rohit Sharma’s desperate attempt going in vain as India lose ODI series in Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma scored 51* off 28 balls coming at No. 9.

Despite injuring his thumb while fielding, Rohit Sharma walked in to bat at No. 9 against Bangladesh, taking them ever so close to glory. Needing 20 off the final over, Rohit brought the equation down to six off the last ball but Mustafizur Rahman’s yorker ensured the fairytale had no happy ending.

India closed at 266/9 in their chase of 272 against Bangladesh on Wednesday in the second ODI in Mirpur, thus losing by five runs. Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel batted brilliantly, scoring 82 runs off 102 balls and a run-a-ball 56 respectively to rescue India from 65/4. However, they received little support from others, which brought Rohit Sharma to the middle despite being in the hospital during the match’s first innings for an X-ray after injuring his left thumb on the field. The Indian skipper fought single-handedly in the end, scoring 51 off 28 balls, lacing his knock with five sixes and three fours, but it was not enough to take his side past the finishing line. With the result, Bangladesh registered their second successive ODI series win over India at home.

Earlier in the contest, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mahmudullah had revived Bangladesh from 69/6 after the hosts had won the toss and opted to bat. While Miraz remained not out on 100 off 83 balls, smacking eight fours and four sixes, Mahmudullah returned to the pavilion after a fine knock of 77 off 96. For India, Washington Sundar impressed the most with the ball, returning figures of 3/37 from his 10 overs. Umran Malik and Mohammed Siraj took two wickets apiece as well but conceded more than five and a half runs an over.

