BAN vs IND | Who said what ft. Mehidy Hasan, Rohit Sharma

I think when you lose a game, there are positives and negatives. From 70 for 6 to allowing them to get 270-odd was not a great effort from the bowlers. The middle overs and back end are hurting us - it hurt us in the first game as well. We need to focus on what we need to do as individuals but not taking anything away from Mehidy and Mahmudullah. We need to learn how to break partnerships and that's something that will hold you in good stead. In One-Day cricket, it's about partnerships and when you get those, you have to ensure that they are converted to match-winning partnerships. That's what they did. If you get those 70-run stands, you need to convert them into 110-120 run partnerships for the team to win games, as it isn't easy for the new batter. Having said that, we have a lot of things to look at and we need to be a bit brave and take more chances. Few injury concerns and we need to get to the bottom of it; maybe they're playing too much cricket. It's something we have to sit down with our team at NCA and try and monitor their workload. When they come to play for India, they need to be at more than 100 percent. Can't afford to have half-fit players representing India.

Rohit Sharma