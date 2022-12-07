WATCH, BAN vs IND | Umran Malik physically bullies Shakib Al Hasan with lightening quick bouncers on his first outing in Bangladesh

Today at 2:15 PM
In the modern era of cricket, fans often see batters dominating bowlers quite frequently and bullying them for fun. But Umran Malik, on his first outing in Bangladesh, decided to turn the tables as his venomous deliveries exhibiting raw pace left Shakib Al Hasan clueless and scrambling.
During the second ODI between India and Bangladesh, there were high expectations from Umran Malik, who got his first opportunity in the series following Kuldeep Sen’s injury. The 23-year-old sensation did not disappoint either as his first over of the match kept Shakib Al Hasan guessing, after the Tigers had won the toss and opted to bat.
The first ball that Umran bowled was full and angled in, which Shakib played comfortably by pushing it towards mid-on for no run. Then the attacks began, first on Shakib’s body with a skiddy delivery that kept low. He followed it up with a lightning-quick bouncer, which Shakib ducked but not in a convincing manner. The next three deliveries did not concede any runs as well, with the last one horribly striking Shakib’s helmet.
The Indian players, including stand-in skipper KL Rahul and Umran, went quickly to Shakib to check on him and the Bangladeshi all-rounder responded that he is alright, although not with his familiar smile.
Here's the full over, shared by Sony Sports Network:
𝑻𝒐𝒐 𝑭𝒂𝒔𝒕 𝑻𝒐𝒐 𝑭𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒖𝒔 🔥— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 7, 2022
Umran Malik announced himself to the Bangladeshi batters with a sizzling 1️⃣st over that left even the experienced Shakib Al Hasan all over the place 🥵💨
Rate this first over in 1️⃣ word.#SonySportsNetwork #UmranMalik #BANvIND #AsliSher pic.twitter.com/1MGjybZ2lR
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.