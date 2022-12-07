WATCH, BAN vs IND | Umran Malik physically bullies Shakib Al Hasan with lightening quick bouncers on his first outing in Bangladesh

The first ball that Umran bowled was full and angled in, which Shakib played comfortably by pushing it towards mid-on for no run. Then the attacks began, first on Shakib’s body with a skiddy delivery that kept low. He followed it up with a lightning-quick bouncer, which Shakib ducked but not in a convincing manner. The next three deliveries did not concede any runs as well, with the last one horribly striking Shakib’s helmet.