AUS vs WI | Twitter reacts to Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head establishing early Aussie dominance with feisty tons

Australia were touted as firm favourites ahead of the series but few expected them to dominate the way they did in the first game, and the story in Adelaide is turning out to be no different. The host batters ran the opposition ragged, losing just three wickets in the day to end with a massive lead.

Australia's command in the series grew leaps and bounds on the first day of the day-night Test in Adelaide on Thursday as they took full advantage of the flat pitch on offer to set a big score of 330/3. The West Indian bowlers seemed to hardly have a clue against the in-control Kangaroos, and their problems were further compounded early in the day when debutant Marquino Mindley walked off the field after bowling just two overs due to discomfort in his hamstring.

The Caribbeans did get off to a good start though, getting the prized wicket of David Warner for 21 as he found the outside edge while trying to drive a wide delivery off Alzarri Joseph. However, Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne immediately established stability with disciplined batting, as the former reached the 1,000-run landmark in Tests for the year. The opener eventually fell for 62 off an inswinger by part-time medium pacer Devon Thomas, with the DRS review revealing the ball only went on to hit his leg stump by a whisker.

The Kangaroos received a further shock when the previous match's double-centurion Steve Smith succumbed to a soft dismissal, driving a fullish delivery straight into bowler Jason Holder's hand and departing for a duck. Just when it seemed like West Indies would finally take over the game with the score reading 131/3, skipper Kraigg Brathwaite's decision to take the ball alongside fellow spinner Roston Chase proved to be a blunder as it allowed Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne to counter-attack and retake the momentum ahead of the end of the second session.

Thereon, the duo simply dominated proceedings, putting away loose balls with ease to remain unbeaten with a partnership of 199. While Labuschagne became only the third player in Test history to score consecutive centuries after hitting a double hundred as well as joined a rare list of players with two Test century hattricks, Head scored his fifth Test century and the first in his home ground Adelaide. The new ball taken in the 80th over only helped accelerate the scoring and at stumps on day one, Marnus remained not-out on 120(135) while Head fights on at 114(139).

