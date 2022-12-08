BAN vs IND | Zakir Hasan earns maiden call-up in Bangladesh's 17-man squad for 1st Test

Today at 4:34 PM
Bangladesh have named a 17-member squad for the first Test against India with Zakir Hasan's call-up to the team being the headline act, having impressed for Bangladesh A. Other notable inclusions include Taskin Ahmed, Mushfiqur Rahim and Yasir Ali after they missed the Caribbean tour.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board announced a list of 17 players that would be available for selection when Bangladesh takes on India in Chattoram on December 14 in the first of two Test matches. The side, led by Shakib Al Hasan, will be aiming to register their first-ever red-ball win over India, having already triumphed in the three-match ODI series with a game to spare.
Zakir Hasan, a 24-year-old wicket-keeper batsman, has made it to the team after a dominant first-class season was followed up with a match-saving innings for Bangladesh A in a recent encounter. The opener registered his 13th first-class century and faced 403 balls for a valiant 173, helping his team avoid an innings loss.
"Zakir has been on our radar for the last five years," Bangladesh's chief selector Minhajul Abedin was quoted saying by ESPN Cricinfo.
"He was in the High-Performance unit for four of those years, and this season he was the highest scorer in first-class cricket. He played a good knock against India A last week. It saved the game. Selector Abdur Razzak, with the Bangladesh A side, witnessed the game and it seems Zakir is prepared for the highest level."
Meanwhile, all of Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, and Taskin Ahmed have returned to the side following their absence in the tour of the Caribbean earlier in the year. While Rahim is expected to slot into the middle order alongside Shakib and Litton Das, Taskin is one of five pacers picked by the Tigers in the squad. The pacer was also ruled out of the opening ODI against India after suffering from a back injury and failed to feature in the following game as well.
Tamim Iqbal will miss out on the opening game as well, having still not recovered sufficiently from a groin injury that forced him to sit out the ODI series, and remains doubtful for the second encounter too.
Bangladesh's squad for 1st Test against India: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Litton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Zakir Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Anamul Haque
