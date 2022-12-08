BCCI announces full schedule for home series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Australia

Today at 12:52 PM
The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Thursday announced the full schedule for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Australia. India’s 2022-23 international home season will begin with a three-match T20I and three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, starting January 3.
India’s 2022/23 home season will get underway on January 3, with the Men in Blue taking on Sri Lanka in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. The next two T20Is will take place in Pune and Rajkot, on January 5 and 7 before they move on to the ODIs, scheduled for January 10, 12, and 15. The 50-over contests against the Islanders will be played in Guwahati, Kolkata, and Trivandrum.
Three days after the Sri Lanka series, India will begin a three-match ODI series against New Zealand in Hyderabad. The remaining two games will be played in Raipur and Indore on January 21 and 24, followed by three T20Is on January 27, 29, and February 1 respectively.
After 12 limited-over contests, India will play a four-match Test series against Australia as a part of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, starting on February 9 in Nagpur. Delhi, Dharamsala, and Ahmedabad will host the next three red-ball fixtures between the two heavyweights. Australia’s tour of India will conclude with three ODIs, with the last one to be played on March 22 in Chennai.
