BCCI announces full schedule for home series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Australia

India’s 2022/23 home season will get underway on January 3, with the Men in Blue taking on Sri Lanka in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. The next two T20Is will take place in Pune and Rajkot, on January 5 and 7 before they move on to the ODIs, scheduled for January 10, 12, and 15. The 50-over contests against the Islanders will be played in Guwahati, Kolkata, and Trivandrum.